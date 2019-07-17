Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Casa Systems, Inc. - CASA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) resulting from allegations that Casa may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In December 2017, Casa completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it offered 6 million shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share. Casa’s registration documents stated that new technology initiatives would allow for a compelling market opportunity and touted the fact that these initiatives would prompt Casa Systems to experience continued rapid growth. However, Casa knew its key customers' spending had entered a "digestion" period that mitigated their expenditures. On August 14, 2018, Casa announced disappointing financial results and cut its revenue guidance for the year by $50 million.

On this news, Casa stock declined from $15.60 to $12.08, a drop of almost 23%. Since then, Casa Systems has continued to have disappointing financial results and the stock trades at just $5.71, a decline of 56% from its IPO price.

