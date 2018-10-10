Log in
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Adds Board Member in Preparation of Uplisting of Common Stock to National Exchange

10/10/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire --Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: NUGS) today announces the appointment of Alan Tran to its board of directors.  Mr. Tran’s addition as a director is the first of a series of steps to be taken by the Company in preparation for an uplisting on its common shares to a national exchange.

Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic, commented, “We are in the process of implementing several important steps in preparation for an application to move the trading of our common shares to a national exchange. We are planning for aggressive growth over the coming years and believe a listing on a national exchange will give us superior access to capital and increased liquidity and transparency for common shareholders. The recent completion of our audit was an important step in our uplisting preparation. We welcome Mr. Tran to the NUGS family and are excited to have him on board. His expertise in finance and strategy will pay a crucial role in our organization.  Today, we are taking an additional important step via the appointment of Mr. Tran to our board.”

Mr. Tran brings strong financial and strategic skills to the board of directors of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. He has led several successful management, consulting and financial teams, not only within the cannabis, healthcare and technology market sectors, but also within leading Fortune 500 companies. As a Los Angeles native, Mr. Tran received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and is a current MBA candidate at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

“It is an exciting time within the cannabis market sector with incredible growth being seen by numerous market participants,” Mr. Tran commented. “I feel the opportunities at Cannabis Strategic are vast and it will be my pleasure to serve as a director of this Company.”

The company uplisting to a higher tier exchange increases the reporting standards, compliance requirements and transparency of the company, resulting in additional shareholder value and increased investor interest. This year, the company took several major steps towards fully reporting status and uplisting by completing its 2016, 2017 and 2018 annual audits. 

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is based in Los Angeles, California, and is focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the fast-growing legal cannabis sector. The Company recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures offers outsourced personnel solutions that are tailormade to match the growth dynamics of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other cannabis marketplace participants. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publicly traded on the U.S. Over the Counter Market with the stock symbol, NUGS. For more information, visit: http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

Contact:
Arlene Guzman
Phone:+1-310-359-6860
Email: ir@cannabisstrategic.com
Website: http://www.cannabisstrategic.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:
NetworkNewsWire (NNW) 
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

nugs.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
