Cannabis Strategic Ventures announces Cannabis Brand Forward Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: NUGS) announces an increased commitment to cannabis sector brands and innovators through the development of a proprietary branding and partnership model for the fast-growing Industry. Over the coming months, the Company will continue to develop multiple proprietary brands as its primary investment focus.



The Firm will continue enhancing its infrastructure, product sourcing, communication and content support offerings. In addition, Cannabis Strategic Ventures’ unique partnership agreements allow the Firm to continue providing partner brands mentorship, financial, operational and strategic resources to help brands grow and scale.

Cannabis Strategic has recently taken strong steps toward implementing this brand forward strategy with agreements with Asher House LLC for the Asher House Pet CBD product line, the acquisition of Fitamins CBD brand, which has access to a network of more than 600 wholesalers, beginning production of the patented Halo Filter, and entry into cannabis extraction with one of the industry’s leaders, Sunniva, Inc. Management at Cannabis Strategic plans several other similar brand-related agreements over the coming months.

“Branding is becoming more important to the development of this industry,” commented Simon Yu, CEO of the Company. “As a firm, we predict consumer-focused cannabis brands will eventually become one of the largest categories in the cannabis industry. This is a place we want to be in and are taking steps to ensure our participation. Additionally, as the cannabis industry continues to evolve, the Cannabis Strategic Ventures business model will adapt to the changing needs of the market while remaining true to our core mission.”

Cannabis Strategic’s re-emphasis on cannabis brands comes during a time where the cannabis industry continues to gain credibility through the increased participation of mainstream consumer brands in the space. Most recently Constellation Brands invested $4 billion into Canopy Growth.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures initially started as an employment service company for the cannabis industry and will continue to operate the business under its staffing division, while it advances its brand-oriented initiatives.

Mr. Yu continued, “The cannabis industry presents a tremendous business opportunity. Our business model has changed through several strategic acquisitions and we will continue to evolve to do right for our investors, the industry, our customers, and everyone involved throughout the supply chain.”

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a Los Angeles based firm that incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis sector. The Firm’s NUGS brand experience provides mentorship and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands. The Company recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publicly traded on the U.S. Over the Counter Market with the stock symbol NUGS.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact:

Arlene Guzman

Phone:+1-310-359-6860

Email: ir@cannabisstrategic.com

Website: http://www.cannabisstrategic.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc.