Cascadero Appoints Dr. George Gale as Non-Executive Chairman

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2020) - CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION (TSXV: CCD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. George Gale has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from August 6, 2020.

Dr. George Gale has been an independent director for the Company since June 2018 and was invited to remain as a Director during the recent reorganization of the Company.

George H. Gale (BAEd, BSc, MSc, PhD, P.Eng) has worked in mineral deposits studies and exploration since 1964. He has been involved in the discovery of industrial mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Manitoba, several volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits in Manitoba and a copper-molybdenum deposit in Norway. In addition to conducting detailed studies of VMS and gold deposits in Manitoba he has undertaken geochemical studies and helped develop new methods for mineral exploration. Dr. Gale was VP of Exploration for VMS Ventures Inc and Harvest Gold Corp from 2005 -09 and is currently the CEO of Namex Explorations Inc, a former gold exploration company, which has undertaken the cultivation of craft hemp in Jamaica for the production of CBDs and CEO and Chairman of Triple Nine Resources Ltd, which is advancing a world class Iron-Titanium-Vanadium deposit in Newfoundland. He is a member of the Professional Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of Manitoba.

Lorne Harder, Director, stated:" We are thankful for George for taking on this role, his experience and background will be essential as Cascadero's team is reviewing and evaluating Cascadero's business, opportunities and strategic alternatives."

In addition, the Company expects to file a Notice of Meeting to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting by no later than October 30, 2020.

For more information, contact:

Lorne Harder

Director & CFO

Phone: (604) 985-3327

