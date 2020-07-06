Log in
CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION

(CCD)
Cascadero Appoints New Director

07/06/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2020) - CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION (TSXV: CCD) ("CASCADERO") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Greg Andrews to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Lorne Harder, Mr. George Gale, and Mr. Greg Andrews to both the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Mr. Greg Andrews is the president and CEO of Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV:SMY). He has over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, financial and administrative management consulting to public and private companies. He has held positions as General Manager of a registered portfolio management company, general manager of a private family office, and president of a wholesale distribution company. Greg has also held various directorships in TSX Venture Exchange listed companies since 1993, including those involved in mining, oil and gas, technology and biotechnology. Greg holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance degree.

Christopher Ecclestone, President/CEO comments: "I welcome the addition of Greg Andrews to the board. I have known Greg for several years while working within the critical materials market. For Cascadero, he provides some institutional memory due to his previous involvement. His experience will be invaluable in strengthening corporate governance at Cascadero".

For more information, contact

Mr. Christopher Ecclestone
President/CEO
Phone: (604) 985-3327

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59168


© Newsfilecorp 2020
