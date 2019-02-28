Cascades : Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 0 02/28/2019 | 06:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Record Adjusted OIBD for the Year KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Q4 2018 Highlights Sales of $1,196 million (compared to $1,175 million in Q3 2018 (+2%) and $1,082 million in Q4 2017 (+11%))

(compared to in Q3 2018 (+2%) and in Q4 2017 (+11%)) As reported (including specific items)

Operating loss of $33 million (compared to operating income of $78 million in Q3 2018 (-142%) and $45 million in Q4 2017 (-173%))

(compared to operating income of in Q3 2018 (-142%) and in Q4 2017 (-173%))

OIBD 1 of $37 million (compared to $139 million in Q3 2018 (-73%) and $104 million in Q4 2017 (-64%))

of (compared to in Q3 2018 (-73%) and in Q4 2017 (-64%))

Net loss per share of $0.69 (compared to net earnings of $0.38 in Q3 2018 and net earnings of $0.60 in Q4 2017)

(compared to net earnings of in Q3 2018 and net earnings of in Q4 2017) Adjusted 2 (excluding specific items)

(excluding specific items) Operating income of $43 million (compared to $76 million in Q3 2018 (-43%) and $46 million in Q4 2017 (-7%))

(compared to in Q3 2018 (-43%) and in Q4 2017 (-7%))

OIBD of $113 million (compared to $137 million in Q3 2018 (-18%) and $105 million in Q4 2017 (+8%))

(compared to in Q3 2018 (-18%) and in Q4 2017 (+8%))

Net earnings per share of $0.00 (compared to net earnings of $0.40 in Q3 2018 and net earnings of $0.14 in Q4 2017)

(compared to net earnings of in Q3 2018 and net earnings of in Q4 2017) Impairment charge of $75 million ( $0.60 per share net of income taxes) recorded on certain fixed assets in the Tissue Papers segment

( per share net of income taxes) recorded on certain fixed assets in the Tissue Papers segment Business acquisitions completed in European Boxboard and Specialty Products segments 2018 Annual Highlights Sales of $4,649 million (compared to $4,321 million in 2017 (+8%))

(compared to in 2017 (+8%)) As reported (including specific items)

Operating income of $230 million (compared to $175 million in 2017 (+31%))

(compared to in 2017 (+31%))

OIBD of $474 million (compared to $390 million in 2017 (+22%))

(compared to in 2017 (+22%))

Net earnings per share of $0.62 (compared to net earnings of $5.35 in 2017)

(compared to net earnings of in 2017) Adjusted 2 (excluding specific items)

(excluding specific items) Operating income of $245 million (compared to $178 million in 2017 (+38%))

(compared to in 2017 (+38%))

OIBD of $489 million (compared to $393 million in 2017 (+24%))

(compared to in 2017 (+24%))

Net earnings per share of $0.83 (compared to net earnings of $0.72 in 2017)

(compared to net earnings of in 2017) Authorized credit facility increased to incorporate a US$175 million seven-year term loan with no additional assets required as security

million seven-year term loan with no additional assets required as security Net debt of $1,769 million as at December 31, 2018 (compared to $1,522 million as at December 31, 2017 ) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio3 of 3.5x, down from 3.6x at year-end 2017. 1 OIBD = Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization. 2 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 3 Pro-forma basis to include 2018 and 2017 business combinations on a LTM basis.

Mr. Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Before commenting on the results, I would like to highlight the fact that Cascades is delivering record annual performance in terms of adjusted OIBD and Health & Safety. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees, customers, business partners and stakeholders for their ongoing contribution and support. Containerboard Packaging results point to continued solid fundamentals in the fourth quarter, with sequential performance reflecting customary seasonal changes in sales mix and volumes in the last three months of the year, in addition to scheduled downtime for maintenance and to complete capital projects. European Boxboard, via our equity position in Reno de Medici S.p.A., generated good results during the period driven by a higher average selling price, lower raw material prices, and the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard SAU at the end of October. The Specialty Products segment generated lower results in the last three months of the year, reflecting a lower contribution from the recovery sub-segment. As previously disclosed, fourth quarter performance of the Tissue operations were well below expectations. The results of this segment were negatively impacted by the continued challenging industry and operational conditions, in addition to several non-recurring events that led to higher logistics costs within the platform and higher gas costs for operations on the West Coast. Operational difficulties at the St. Helens tissue mill in Oregon also negatively affected performance during the last three months of the year, with these issues leading to inefficiencies at the Scappoose converting facility that it supplies. The Corporation reviewed the recoverable value of its assets and recorded an impairment charge of $75 million on certain U.S. assets. Management has developed an action plan that it is implementing to successfully redress profitability in this group. On the strategic front, we completed several important investments during the fourth quarter. In late October, the European Boxboard segment finalized the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard SAU. Subsequently, in late November, we communicated details about an important investment in the Wagram, N.C. tissue converting facility as part of our capital expenditure plan. The project involves the installation of new state-of-the-art converting lines and the modernization of several existing lines, with commissioning expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019 and finalized in the first half of 2020. In early December, we announced the acquisition of U.S. moulded pulp assets, which will double production capacity of ecological packaging manufactured in moulded pulp in the Specialty Products segment and support the ongoing development of the Consumer Products sub-segment. Strategically, this acquisition improves our positioning in the fresh protein and food service packaging markets, and given that these products are recycled, recyclable, compostable and biodegradable, it is fully aligned with our circular economy market approach. Finally, the Company increased its authorized credit facility to incorporate a seven-year term loan at the end of December. The facility increases financial flexibility, reduces interest costs, and provides access to available funding over a longer timeframe." Financial Summary Selected consolidated information











(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)

2018



2017



Q4 2018



Q3 2018



Q4 2017

































Sales

4,649



4,321



1,196



1,175



1,082

As Reported





























Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1

474



390



37



139



104

Operating income (loss)

230



175



(33)



78



45

Net earnings (loss)

59



507



(65)



36



57

per share $ 0.62

$ 5.35

$ (0.69)

$ 0.38

$ 0.60

Adjusted1





























Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)

489



393



113



137



105

Operating income

245



178



43



76



46

Net earnings

79



68



—



38



13

per share $ 0.83

$ 0.72



—

$ 0.40

$ 0.14

Margin (OIBD)

10.5 %

9.1 %

9.4 %

11.7 %

9.7 % 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section. Segmented OIBD as reported











(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017











Packaging Products









Containerboard 470 238 111 116 73 Boxboard Europe 97 67 20 19 19 Specialty Products 46 67 15 15 14











Tissue Papers (58) 90 (83) 5 12











Corporate Activities (81) (72) (26) (16) (14) Operating income (loss) as reported 474 390 37 139 104 Segmented adjusted OIBD1











(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017











Packaging Products









Containerboard 410 247 111 117 74 Boxboard Europe 97 68 20 19 19 Specialty Products 40 67 10 14 14











Tissue Papers 17 94 (8) 5 12











Corporate Activities (75) (83) (20) (18) (14) Adjusted OIBD 489 393 113 137 105 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.









Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 (compared to the same period last year) Sales of $1,196 million increased by $114 million, or 11%, compared to the same period last year. This was driven by a 13% increase in the Tissue segment reflecting volume improvements, and a more favourable sales mix, exchange rate and average selling price during the period. A 7% increase in the Containerboard Packaging group similarly benefited sales, and was driven by higher selling prices and the acquisition of converting facilities in Ontario at the end of 2017. Sales generated by the European Boxboard segment were up by 16% compared to the prior year, reflecting higher shipments, acquisitions in the last twelve months, and a more favourable Canadian dollar - euro exchange rate. Finally, fourth quarter sales in the Specialty Products segment improved 7% from prior year levels, as the benefits of the recent acquisition and slight improvements in selling price and sales mix were slightly offset by lower sales in recovery activities following the year-over-year decrease in brown recycled fibres prices. The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $37 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compared to the $104 million generated in the comparable period last year. In addition to the $75 million impairment charge recorded in the Tissue segment during the period, the variance reflects higher production costs in all segments, higher energy costs in European Boxboard and Tissue, slightly lower volume in both Containerboard and Boxboard Europe (excluding acquisitions), and a lower contribution from recovery operations within the Specialty Products segment related to changes in raw material pricing. These were offset by improvements generated from higher selling prices and more favourable sales mix in all business segments, and business acquisitions in the last twelve months. Operating income before depreciation and amortization similarly benefited from favourable raw material prices on a net basis, as the beneficial impact of lower OCC pricing on Containerboard results outweighed the significant consequence of higher year-over-year white recycled fibre and pulp pricing on Tissue segment results. On an adjusted basis1, fourth quarter OIBD stood at $113 million, versus $105 million in the prior year. The specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2018 OIBD were: a $75 million impairment charge related to revaluation of certain assets in our Tissue papers segment (OIBD and net loss)

impairment charge related to revaluation of certain assets in our Tissue papers segment (OIBD and net loss) a $8 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net loss)

foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net loss) a $4 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net loss)

unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net loss) a $3 million gain on other items (OIBD and net loss) For the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Corporation posted a net loss of $65 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to net earnings of $57 million, or $0.60 per share in the same period of 2017. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated break even net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018, or $0.00 per share, compared to net earnings of $13 million, or $0.14 per share, in the same period of 2017. 1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. Near-Term and Strategic Outlook Commenting short-term expectations, Mr. Plourde commented: "We expect stable near-term performance from the Containerboard segment, with lower raw material pricing providing some counterbalance to seasonally softer demand levels and a slight decrease in medium selling prices. Given the sound economic metrics in North America, our near-term outlook for this segment remains positive. The outlook for Tissue is not as robust in the near-term. While recent decreases in raw material pricing and the continued implementation of announced price increases in some product sub-segments are positive for this business, any resulting benefits are being counterbalanced by difficult industry-wide market dynamics and operational challenges at our St-Helens mill, in Oregon. As such, we expect financial performance will remain under pressure. Management is focused on the resolution of these issues and is currently implementing the actions required - in addition to the modernization efforts already underway - to successfully realign the tissue segment's operational performance with targeted profitability levels. In Europe, in addition to acquisitions completed in 2018, macro-economic and political factors support a moderately positive near term outlook. Specifically, demand softness is expected to be counterbalanced by favourable raw material pricing, expectations of slightly lower energy costs, and the implementation of price increases in virgin boxboard, offset by pricing pressure in the recycled boxboard business. On a broader company-wide scale, focus is centered on implementing the 2019 investment program, currently estimated to be $330 million to $400 million contingent on economic conditions, optimizing operational performance across all segments, and completing analysis of the Bear Island containerboard project in Virginia. Cascades' longer-term goals remain grounded on maximizing the financial and strategic returns generated by capital allocation decisions, diligently managing balance sheet and leverage, and positioning business platforms for long term success and sustainable value creation." Dividend on shares and normal course issuer bid The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on March 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2019. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2018, Cascades purchased 110,400 shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $11.00. 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results Conference Call Details Management will discuss the 2018 fourth quarter and annual financial results during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 28, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, access code 8236267. Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 123 89 Accounts receivable 635 608 Current income tax assets 29 18 Inventories 605 523 Current portion of financial assets 10 9 Assets held for sale — 13

1,402 1,260 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 81 78 Property, plant and equipment 2,506 2,104 Intangible assets with finite useful life 211 212 Financial assets 20 23 Other assets 42 73 Deferred income tax assets 134 149 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 555 528

4,951 4,427 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 16 35 Trade and other payables 782 683 Current income tax liabilities 23 6 Current portion of long-term debt 55 59 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 6 7 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 101 101

983 891 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,821 1,517 Provisions for contingencies and charges 42 36 Financial liabilities 14 18 Other liabilities 202 178 Deferred income tax liabilities 201 186

3,263 2,826 Equity attributable to Shareholders



Capital stock 490 492 Contributed surplus 16 16 Retained earnings 1,000 982 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2 (35)

1,508 1,455 Non-controlling interests 180 146 Total equity 1,688 1,601

4,951 4,427 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS





For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares) (unaudited)

2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales

1,196

1,082

4,649

4,321 Cost of sales and expenses















Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $244 million ($70 million in the fourth quarter); 2017 — $215 million ($59 million in the fourth quarter))

1,044

950

3,997

3,770 Selling and administrative expenses

109

93

410

378 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(5)

—

(71)

(8) Impairment charges and restructuring costs

77

(1)

77

17 Foreign exchange gain

—

(7)

(2)

(5) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

4

2

8

(6)



1,229

1,037

4,419

4,146 Operating income (loss)

(33)

45

230

175 Financing expense

24

20

84

86 Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities

5

4

15

11 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

—

14

—

14 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

8

4

4

(23) Fair value revaluation gain on investments

—

—

(5)

(315) Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(4)

(3)

(11)

(39) Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(66)

6

143

441 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

(8)

(57)

49

(81) Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the year

(58)

63

94

522 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

7

6

35

15 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the year

(65)

57

59

507 Net earnings (loss) per share















Basic $ (0.69) $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 5.35 Diluted $ (0.69) $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 5.19 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

94,173,071

94,744,841

94,570,924

94,680,598 Weighted average number of diluted common shares

96,161,127

97,569,209

96,933,681

97,598,900 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (58) 63 94 522 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 72 13 96 (43) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities (43) (12) (58) 33 Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (1) — (2) 1 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps — — 1 — Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments 1 2 6 1 Equity investment — (1) — (1) Share of other comprehensive income of associates — — — 21 Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 1 2 2 (13)

30 4 45 (1) Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial loss on employee future benefits (29) (16) (16) (13) Recovery of income taxes 7 4 4 3

(22) (12) (12) (10) Other comprehensive income (loss) 8 (8) 33 (11) Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (50) 55 127 511 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the year 17 9 45 18 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (67) 46 82 493 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY





For the year ended December 31, 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 982 (35) 1,455 146 1,601 New IFRS adoption — — (2) 2 — — — Adjusted Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 980 (33) 1,455 146 1,601 Comprehensive income













Net earnings — — 59 — 59 35 94 Other comprehensive income — — (12) 35 23 10 33

— — 47 35 82 45 127 Business combinations — — — — — 5 5 Dividends — — (15) — (15) — (15) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 6 (1) — — 5 — 5 Redemption of common shares (8) — (12) — (20) — (20) Capital contribution from a non-controlling interest — — — — — (1) (1) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — — — — (16) (16) Balance - End of period 490 16 1,000 2 1,508 180 1,688





For the year ended December 31, 2017 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 487 16 512 (31) 984 90 1,074 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 507 — 507 15 522 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — (10) (4) (14) 3 (11)

— — 497 (4) 493 18 511 Business combinations — — — — — 57 57 Dividends — — (15) — (15) — (15) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 5 (1) — — 4 — 4 Partial disposal of a subsidiary to non-controlling interests — — (1) — (1) 1 — Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — (11) — (11) (15) (26) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — — — — (5) (5) Balance - End of period 492 16 982 (35) 1,455 146 1,601 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities







Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (65) 57 59 507 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 29 24 99 97 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — 14 — 14 Depreciation and amortization 70 59 244 215 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (5) — (71) (8) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 77 (2) 77 11 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 4 2 9 (8) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 8 4 4 (23) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (8) (57) 49 (81) Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — (5) (315) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (3) (11) (39) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 7 6 35 15 Net financing expense paid (13) (11) (107) (99) Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase — (11) — (11) Net income taxes paid (7) (4) (11) (10) Dividends received 2 4 6 12 Employee future benefits and others (6) (5) (16) (17)

89 77 361 260 Changes in non-cash working capital components (4) 18 12 (87)

85 95 373 173 Investing activities







Investments in associates and joint ventures — (1) (2) (17) Payments for property, plant and equipment (64) (57) (338) (193) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 3 1 85 15 Change in intangible and other assets (4) (16) (15) 256 Net cash acquired (paid) in business combinations (103) (25) (100) 9

(168) (98) (370) 70 Financing activities







Bank loans and advances (6) 3 (22) 8 Change in credit facilities 94 194 109 114 Repurchase of unsecured senior notes — (257) — (257) Increase in other long-term debt 1 — 66 11 Payments of other long-term debt (19) (18) (81) (47) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — (3) (1) (12) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 1 3 5 4 Redemption of common shares (1) — (20) — Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests (5) (19) (17) (24) Capital contribution from non-controlling interests — — 1 — Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (4) (4) (15) (15)

61 (101) 25 (218) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the year (22) (104) 28 25 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 6 1 6 2 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of year 139 192 89 62 Cash and cash equivalents - End of year 123 89 123 89 SEGMENTED INFORMATION The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); however, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance, and is therefore the CODM. The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.

SALES

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Packaging Products







Containerboard 472 440 1,840 1,652 Boxboard Europe 245 212 933 838 Specialty Products 172 161 659 703 Intersegment sales (21) (24) (89) (105)

868 789 3,343 3,088 Tissue Papers 340 301 1,352 1,268 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities (12) (8) (46) (35)

1,196 1,082 4,649 4,321









OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Packaging Products







Containerboard 111 73 470 238 Boxboard Europe 20 19 97 67 Specialty Products 15 14 46 67

146 106 613 372 Tissue Papers (83) 12 (58) 90 Corporate Activities (26) (14) (81) (72) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 37 104 474 390 Depreciation and amortization (70) (59) (244) (215) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities (29) (24) (99) (97) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — (14) — (14) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments (8) (4) (4) 23 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — 5 315 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 4 3 11 39 Earnings before income taxes (66) 6 143 441









PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Packaging Products







Containerboard 27 37 243 65 Boxboard Europe 12 7 35 27 Specialty Products 9 15 34 32

48 59 312 124 Tissue Papers 31 11 88 64 Corporate Activities 4 8 17 19 Total acquisitions 83 78 417 207 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (3) (1) (85) (15) Capital lease acquisitions and included in other debts and liabilities (2) (4) (70) (11)

78 73 262 181 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of period 20 11 28 25 End of period (37) (28) (37) (28) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 61 56 253 178 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES SPECIFIC ITEMS The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash. They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature. RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both management and investors as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. It also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures: Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation & amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligation and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any. Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant. The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:

Q4 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate

Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 84 9 9 (100) (35) (33) Depreciation and amortization 27 11 6 17 9 70 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 111 20 15 (83) (26) 37 Specific items:











Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (1) — (4) — — (5) Impairment charges — — — 75 — 75 Restructuring costs (gain) 3 — (1) — — 2 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments (2) — — — 6 4

— — (5) 75 6 76 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 111 20 10 (8) (20) 113 Adjusted operating income (loss) 84 9 4 (25) (29) 43









Q3 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate

Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 94 10 9 (11) (24) 78 Depreciation and amortization 22 9 6 16 8 61 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 116 19 15 5 (16) 139 Specific items :











Restructuring costs (gain) 1 — (1) — — — Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments — — — — (2) (2)

1 — (1) — (2) (2) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 117 19 14 5 (18) 137 Adjusted operating income (loss) 95 10 8 (11) (26) 76









Q4 2017 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate

Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 51 11 9 (6) (20) 45 Depreciation and amortization 22 8 5 18 6 59 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 73 19 14 12 (14) 104 Specific items:











Impairment reversals — — — — (2) (2) Restructuring costs — — — — 1 1 Unrealized loss on financial instruments 1 — — — 1 2

1 — — — — 1 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 74 19 14 12 (14) 105 Adjusted operating income (loss) 51 11 9 (6) (20) 45 Net earnings (loss), as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income (loss), adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:











(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017











Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 59 507 (65) 36 57 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 35 15 7 7 6 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 49 (81) (8) 17 (57) Fair value revaluation gain on investments (5) (315) — — — Share of results of associates and joint ventures (11) (39) (4) (3) (3) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 4 (23) 8 (3) 4 Financing expense, interest expense on employee future benefits and loss on repurchase of long-term debt 99 111 29 24 38 Operating income (loss) 230 175 (33) 78 45 Specific items:









Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (71) (8) (5) — — Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition — 2 — — — Impairment charges (reversals) 75 11 75 — (2) Restructuring costs 2 6 2 — 1 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 9 (8) 4 (2) 2

15 3 76 (2) 1 Adjusted operating income 245 178 43 76 46 Depreciation and amortization 244 215 70 61 59 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 489 393 113 137 105 The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share:







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE 1

2018 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017



2018

2017

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2017

































As per IFRS 59 507 (65) 36 57

$ 0.62 $ 5.35 $ (0.69) $ 0.38 $ 0.60 Specific items:































Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (71) (8) (5) — —

$ (0.55) $ (0.06) $ (0.04)

—

— Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition — 2 — — —



— $ 0.01

—

—

— Impairment charges (reversals) 75 11 75 — (2)

$ 0.60 $ 0.08 $ 0.60

— $ (0.01) Restructuring costs 2 6 2 — 1

$ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.02

— $ 0.01 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 9 (8) 4 (2) 2

$ 0.07 $ (0.07) $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.01 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt — 14 — — 14

— $ 0.10

—

— $ 0.10 Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps (1) (2) — — (2)

$ (0.01) $ (0.01)

—

— $ (0.01) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 4 (23) 8 (3) 4

$ 0.03 $ (0.21) $ 0.06 $ (0.02) $ 0.04 Fair value revaluation gain on investments (5) (315) — — —

$ (0.03) $ (3.85)

—

—

— Share of results of associates and joint ventures — (18) — — —



— $ (0.15)

—

—

— Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1 7 (98) (19) 7 (61)

$ 0.08 $ (0.52) $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.60)

20 (439) 65 2 (44)

$ 0.21 $ (4.63) $ 0.69 $ 0.02 $ (0.46) Adjusted 79 68 — 38 13

$ 0.83 $ 0.72

— $ 0.40 $ 0.14



1 Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with operating income (loss) and operating income before depreciation and amortization:











(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Cash flow from operating activities 373 173 85 134 95 Changes in non-cash working capital components (12) 87 4 (42) (18) Depreciation and amortization (244) (215) (70) (61) (59) Net income taxes paid 11 10 7 6 4 Net financing expense paid 107 99 13 39 11 Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase — 11 — — 11 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others 71 8 5 — — Impairment reversals (charges) and restructuring costs (77) (11) (77) — 2 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments (9) 8 (4) 2 (2) Dividend received, employee future benefits and others 10 5 4 — 1 Operating income (loss) 230 175 (33) 78 45 Depreciation and amortization 244 215 70 61 59 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 474 390 37 139 104 The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:





















(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per share or otherwise mentioned) (unaudited)

2018

2017

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2017 Cash flow from operating activities

373

173

85

134

95 Changes in non-cash working capital components

(12)

87

4

(42)

(18) Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)

361

260

89

92

77 Specific items, net of current income taxes if applicable:



















Restructuring costs

—

6

—

—

1 Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase

—

11

—

—

11 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities

361

277

89

92

89 Capital expenditures & other assets1 and capital lease payments, net of disposals

(276)

(205)

(66)

(129)

(63) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(32)

(20)

(9)

(5)

(4) Adjusted free cash flow

54

52

15

(42)

22 Adjusted free cash flow per share $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.16 $ (0.44) $ 0.24 Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding

94,570,924

94,680,598

94,173,071

94,469,465

94,744,841





















1 Excluding increase in investments The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):







(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Long-term debt 1,821 1,648 1,517 Current portion of long-term debt 55 44 59 Bank loans and advances 16 20 35 Total debt 1,892 1,712 1,611 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 123 139 89 Net debt 1,769 1,573 1,522 Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months) 489 481 393 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 3.6 3.3 3.9 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro forma basis1 3.5 3.2 3.6 1 Pro-forma to include adjusted OIBD of 2017 and 2018 business acquisitions on a last twelve months basis. Follow us on social media:

Website: www.cascades.com

Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesInvest

Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades

YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-announces-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-300803660.html View original content: SOURCE Cascades Inc.

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on CASCADES INC 06:31a CASCADES : R E P E A T -- Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Resu.. AQ 06:16a CASCADES : announces closure of two tissue paper machines located in the Greater.. PR 06:01a CASCADES : Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 PR 01/28 CASCADES : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019 PR 2018 CASCADES : Increases Financial Flexibility with the Addition of a Seven Year Ter.. AQ 2018 CASCADES : buys Urban Forest Products packaging factory in Newton County AQ 2018 CASCADES : doubles its production of moulded pulp packaging with acquisitions in.. AQ 2018 CASCADES : announces an investment of US$58 million to modernize tissue converti.. PR 2018 CASCADES : Media Advisory - Cascades Investment in North Carolina AQ 2018 CASCADES INC : Ex-dividend day for FA