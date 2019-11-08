Cascades : Continues its Solid Performance in the Third Quarter of 2019; Positive outlook in Tissue supported by operational improvements and recent strategic initiatives

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.
Q3 2019 Highlights
- Sales of $1,264 million
(compared with $1,275 million in Q2 2019 (-1%) and $1,175 million in Q3 2018 (+8%))
- As reported (including specific items)
- Operating income of $135 million
(compared with $82 million in Q2 2019 (+65%) and $78 million in Q3 2018 (+73%))
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1 of $208 million
(compared with $154 million in Q2 2019 (+35%) and $139 million in Q3 2018 (+50%))
- Net earnings per share of $0.74
(compared with $0.33 in Q2 2019 and $0.38 in Q3 2018)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items)1
- Operating income of $88 million
(compared with $84 million in Q2 2019 (+5%) and $76 million in Q3 2018 (+16%))
- OIBD of $161 million
(compared with $156 million in Q2 2019 (+3%) and $137 million in Q3 2018 (+18%))
- Net earnings per share of $0.30
(compared with $0.28 in Q2 2019 and $0.40 in Q3 2018)
- Completed acquisition of Orchids Paper Products2 for total cash consideration of US$237 million on September 13, 2019.
- On October 30, 2019, announced planned closure of two tissue converting facilities in the U.S. by March 2020.
- Net debt1 of $2,077 million as at September 30, 2019 (compared with $1,861 million as at June 30, 2019) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 at 3.7x. This includes the acquisition of Orchids, detailed above, with no related contribution to adjusted OIBD.
1
For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.
2
Also referred to as Orchids acquisition.
Mr. Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Cascades delivered solid consolidated third quarter 2019 results, as demonstrated by the 24.9% OIBD margin realized by the Containerboard segment. In addition to our improved execution at the operational level, we benefited from favourable raw material pricing and customary seasonal demand levels across our platforms, notwithstanding some softness in Containerboard and European Boxboard end-pricing. The Tissue segment delivered very encouraging year-over-year and sequential financial improvements, with positive raw material costs and selling price levels providing additional support for the benefits being derived from ongoing growth investments and initiatives in this segment.
We concluded the acquisition of the Orchids activities during the third quarter, and subsequently announced, at the end of October, the closure of two tissue converting facilities in the U.S. by March 2020, as part of our strategic repositioning and optimization efforts in the Tissue segment. In a similar vein, we advanced our capital investments and projects across our operations, and continued to align our Specialty Products platform with the Company's longer-term strategic objectives via the sale of our European industrial packaging operations."
Discussing the outlook for Cascades, Mr. Plourde continued "After nine months, the Company is well positioned to generate solid annual adjusted OIBD in 2019, with results after the first three quarters 15% above full year 2017 performance and already equal to 92% of full year 2018 adjusted OIBD performance. On a consolidated basis we expect fourth quarter results to improve year-over-year, with operational enhancements in tissue and favourable raw material pricing mitigating the usual seasonal trends across our business platforms. On a segmented basis, near-term results in Containerboard are expected to decrease sequentially and be stable year-over-year reflecting a combination of usual seasonality and market dynamics. Tissue results are expected to show important year-over-year improvements in the fourth quarter, while sequential performance will be down reflecting the usual seasonal trends. European Boxboard performance is expected to slightly decrease sequentially but improve year-over-year as a result of lower raw material costs and a modest recovery in volume. Lastly, we anticipate stable results in Specialty Products year-over-year and a slight decrease sequentially, as the impact of lower recycled fibre prices on recovery operations and seasonality in packaging are expected to be offset by stable selling prices and beneficial raw material costs in packaging."
Financial Summary
Selected consolidated information
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Sales
1,264
1,275
1,175
As reported
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1
208
154
139
Operating income
135
82
78
Net earnings
70
31
36
per share
$
0.74
$
0.33
$
0.38
Adjusted1
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
161
156
137
Operating income
88
84
76
Net earnings
28
26
38
per share
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.40
Margin (OIBD)
12.7
%
12.2
%
11.7
%
1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.
Segmented OIBD as reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Packaging Products
Containerboard
120
114
116
Boxboard Europe
25
30
19
Specialty Products
12
13
15
Tissue Papers
76
17
5
Corporate Activities
(25)
(20)
(16)
OIBD as reported
208
154
139
Segmented adjusted OIBD1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Packaging Products
Containerboard
118
113
117
Boxboard Europe
25
30
19
Specialty Products
14
13
14
Tissue Papers
24
18
5
Corporate Activities
(20)
(18)
(18)
Adjusted OIBD
161
156
137
1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.
Analysis of results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 (compared to the same period last year)
Sales of $1,264 million increased by $89 million, or 8%, compared with the same period last year, attaining a record level for the third quarter. Specifically, Tissue sales increased by $23 million, or 6%, reflecting a higher average selling price, the addition of Orchids Paper assets as of mid-September and a more favourable exchange rate. These benefits were partially offset by slightly lower volume following the previously announced closure of two paper machines in Ontario. European Boxboard sales increased by $46 million, or 22%, compared with the previous year, largely driven by the business acquisition in Spain at the end of 2018. Year-over-year results similarly benefited from slightly higher comparable volume, while less favourable selling price and mix and Canadian dollar - euro exchange rate negatively impacted results in the current period. The Specialty Products segment generated a 7% or $12 million sales improvement year-over-year, reflecting 2018 acquisitions and a slight improvement in pricing and sales mix. Combined, these benefits more than offset lower results from the Recovery & Recycling sub-segment due to price erosion of recycled material. Lastly, sales in the Containerboard Packaging group increased by $1 million year-over-year, as improved volume and more favourable exchange rate were largely offset by less favourable average selling price and sales mix year-over-year.
The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $208 million in the third quarter of 2019. This compares with the $139 million generated in the same period last year. This increase reflects a $52 million gain in the Tissue segment related to the acquisition of Orchids Paper assets, more favourable raw material prices across all four businesses, slightly higher volumes in all segments with the exception of Tissue, and business acquisitions completed in the last twelve months. More favourable selling prices and sales mix in Tissue also contributed to the year-over-year improvement, the benefits of which were partially offset by adverse average selling price trends in Containerboard and European Boxboard during the period. Operating results for 2019 also include the beneficial impact of IFRS 16 accounting for leases, which increased third quarter 2019 OIBD by approximately $7 million. On an adjusted basis1, third quarter 2019 OIBD stood at $161 million, versus $137 million in the previous year.
The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our third quarter 2019 OIBD and/or net earnings were:
- $52 million gain in Tissue Papers related to the acquisition of Orchids (OIBD and net earnings)
- $4 million charge in Corporate Activities associated with transaction fees paid for the Orchids' asset acquisition (OIBD and net earnings)
- $2 million gain in Containerboard Packaging related to the sale of a building and land (OIBD and net earnings)
- $2 million loss following the conclusion of the sale of the Specialty Products operations in France and the closure of a facility in the second quarter (OIBD and net earnings)
- $7 million unrealized loss on the fair value revaluation of an option granted in the Bear Island project (net earnings)
For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation posted net earnings of $70 million, or $0.74 per share, compared with net earnings of $36 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period in 2018. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $28 million in the third quarter of 2019, or $0.30 per share, compared with net earnings of $38 million, or $0.40 per share, for the same period in 2018.
1
For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.
Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on December 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the third quarter of 2019, Cascades purchased 203,000 shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $11.46.
2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the 2019 third quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until December 8, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, access code 6979777.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
138
123
Accounts receivable
714
635
Current income tax assets
32
29
Inventories
578
606
Current portion of financial assets
12
10
1,474
1,403
Long-term assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
82
81
Property, plant and equipment
2,879
2,505
Intangible assets with finite useful life
184
204
Financial assets
18
20
Other assets
40
42
Deferred income tax assets
145
134
Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life
547
556
5,369
4,945
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Bank loans and advances
14
16
Trade and other payables
788
781
Current income tax liabilities
26
23
Current portion of long-term debt
87
55
Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges
6
6
Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities
114
101
1,035
982
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
2,114
1,821
Provisions for contingencies and charges
44
42
Financial liabilities
7
14
Other liabilities
197
202
Deferred income tax liabilities
220
200
3,617
3,261
Equity
Capital stock
490
490
Contributed surplus
15
16
Retained earnings
1,085
997
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(12)
2
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,578
1,505
Non-controlling interests
174
179
Total equity
1,752
1,684
5,369
4,945
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,
For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
1,264
1,175
3,769
3,453
Cost of sales and expenses
Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $73 million for 3-month period (2018 — $61 million) and $212 million for 9-month period (2018 — $174 million))
1,071
1,004
3,210
2,953
Selling and administrative expenses
105
96
320
301
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(49)
—
(56)
(66)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
1
—
11
—
Foreign exchange gain
—
(1)
(1)
(2)
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
(4)
4
1,129
1,097
3,480
3,190
Operating income
135
78
289
263
Financing expense
24
21
74
60
Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
24
3
48
10
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
(3)
(7)
(4)
Fair value revaluation gain on investments
—
—
—
(5)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(2)
(3)
(6)
(7)
Earnings before income taxes
89
60
180
209
Provision for income taxes
12
17
30
57
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
77
43
150
152
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
7
7
25
28
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
70
36
125
124
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.38
$
1.33
$
1.31
Diluted
$
0.73
$
0.37
$
1.31
$
1.27
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
93,860,367
94,469,465
93,886,909
94,704,999
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
95,519,226
96,780,412
95,437,252
97,194,029
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,
For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
77
43
150
152
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings
Translation adjustments
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
1
(26)
(57)
24
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
(3)
15
32
(15)
Cash flow hedges
Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts
—
—
1
(1)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
—
—
(1)
1
Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments
1
2
(1)
5
Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
—
(2)
—
1
(1)
(11)
(26)
15
Items that are not released to earnings
Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits
2
8
(13)
13
Recovery (provision) of income taxes
—
(2)
3
(3)
2
6
(10)
10
Other comprehensive income (loss)
1
(5)
(36)
25
Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period
78
38
114
177
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period
4
3
13
28
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period
74
35
101
149
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2019
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL
STOCK
CONTRIBUTED
SURPLUS
RETAINED
EARNINGS
ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS
TOTAL EQUITY
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS
NON-CONTROLLING
INTERESTS
TOTAL
EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of period
490
16
1,000
2
1,508
180
1,688
Business combination
—
—
(3)
—
(3)
(4)
(7)
Adjusted Balance - Beginning of period
490
16
997
2
1,505
176
1,681
New IFRS adoption
—
—
(9)
—
(9)
—
(9)
Adjusted balance - Beginning of period
490
16
988
2
1,496
176
1,672
Comprehensive income
Net earnings
—
—
125
—
125
25
150
Other comprehensive loss
—
—
(10)
(14)
(24)
(12)
(36)
—
—
115
(14)
101
13
114
Dividends
—
—
(15)
—
(15)
(14)
(29)
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
5
(1)
—
—
4
—
4
Redemption of common shares
(5)
—
(3)
—
(8)
—
(8)
Disposal of a subsidiary
—
—
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
Balance - End of period
490
15
1,085
(12)
1,578
174
1,752
For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2018
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL
STOCK
CONTRIBUTED
SURPLUS
RETAINED
EARNINGS
ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS
TOTAL EQUITY
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS
NON-
CONTROLLING
INTERESTS
TOTAL
EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of period
492
16
982
(35)
1,455
146
1,601
New IFRS adoption
—
—
(2)
2
—
—
—
Adjusted Balance - Beginning of period
492
16
980
(33)
1,455
146
1,601
Comprehensive income
Net earnings
—
—
124
—
124
28
152
Other comprehensive income
—
—
10
15
25
—
25
—
—
134
15
149
28
177
Dividends
—
—
(11)
—
(11)
(12)
(23)
Stock options expense
—
1
—
—
1
—
1
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
5
(1)
—
—
4
—
4
Redemption of common shares
(7)
—
(12)
—
(19)
—
(19)
Capital contribution from a non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
—
1
1
Balance - End of period
490
16
1,091
(18)
1,579
163
1,742
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the 3-month periods ended
September 30,
For the 9-month periods ended
September 30,
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
70
36
125
124
Adjustments for:
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
48
24
122
70
Depreciation and amortization
73
61
212
174
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(53)
—
(59)
(66)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
1
—
6
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
(4)
5
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
(3)
(7)
(4)
Provision for income taxes
12
17
30
57
Fair value revaluation gain on investments
—
—
—
(5)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(2)
(3)
(6)
(7)
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
7
7
25
28
Net financing expense paid
(42)
(39)
(101)
(94)
Net income taxes paid
(12)
(6)
(14)
(4)
Dividends received
1
3
3
4
Employee future benefits and others
—
(3)
(22)
(10)
104
92
310
272
Changes in non-cash working capital components
53
42
(13)
16
157
134
297
288
Investing activities
Investments in associates and joint ventures
—
—
1
(2)
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(66)
(124)
(185)
(274)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
19
—
21
82
Change in intangible and other assets
(1)
(4)
(3)
(11)
Net cash acquired (paid) in business combinations
(300)
—
(314)
3
Proceeds on disposals of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed
9
—
9
—
(339)
(128)
(471)
(202)
Financing activities
Bank loans and advances
(2)
(1)
(2)
(16)
Change in credit facilities
252
5
317
15
Increase in other long-term debt
—
54
7
65
Payments of other long-term debt
(15)
(7)
(94)
(62)
Settlement of derivative financial instruments
—
—
—
(1)
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
4
—
4
4
Redemption of common shares
(3)
(7)
(8)
(19)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(4)
(2)
(14)
(12)
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests
—
—
—
1
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders
(8)
(3)
(15)
(11)
224
39
195
(36)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
42
45
21
50
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
(2)
(3)
(6)
—
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period
98
97
123
89
Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period
138
139
138
139
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); however, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance, and is therefore the CODM.
The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.
SALES
For the 3-month
periods ended
September 30,
For the 9-month
periods ended
September 30,
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Packaging Products
Containerboard
473
472
1,376
1,368
Boxboard Europe
256
210
805
688
Specialty Products
176
164
565
487
Intersegment sales
(16)
(21)
(53)
(68)
889
825
2,693
2,475
Tissue Papers
387
364
1,112
1,012
Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities
(12)
(14)
(36)
(34)
1,264
1,175
3,769
3,453
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
For the 3-month
periods ended
September 30,
For the 9-month
periods ended
September 30,
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Packaging Products
Containerboard
120
116
345
359
Boxboard Europe
25
19
84
77
Specialty Products
12
15
36
31
157
150
465
467
Tissue Papers
76
5
97
25
Corporate Activities
(25)
(16)
(61)
(55)
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
208
139
501
437
Depreciation and amortization
(73)
(61)
(212)
(174)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
(48)
(24)
(122)
(70)
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
3
7
4
Fair value revaluation gain on investments
—
—
—
5
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
2
3
6
7
Earnings before income taxes
89
60
180
209
PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
For the 3-month
periods ended
September 30,
For the 9-month
periods ended
September 30,
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Packaging Products
Containerboard
19
76
55
216
Boxboard Europe
13
15
41
23
Specialty Products
12
8
26
25
44
99
122
264
Tissue Papers
27
29
74
57
Corporate Activities
11
4
25
13
Total acquisitions
82
132
221
334
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
(19)
—
(21)
(82)
Right-of-use assets and included in other debts and liabilities
(9)
(2)
(42)
(68)
54
130
158
184
Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"
Beginning of period
24
14
37
28
End of period
(31)
(20)
(31)
(20)
Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals
47
124
164
192
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES
SPECIFIC ITEMS
The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.
They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. It also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.
- Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.
The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:
Q3 2019
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Europe
Specialty
Products
Tissue
Papers
Corporate
Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
91
14
4
61
(35)
135
Depreciation and amortization
29
11
8
15
10
73
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
120
25
12
76
(25)
208
Specific items:
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
(2)
—
1
(52)
4
(49)
Impairment charges
—
—
1
—
—
1
Unrealized loss on financial instruments
—
—
—
—
1
1
(2)
—
2
(52)
5
(47)
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
118
25
14
24
(20)
161
Adjusted operating income (loss)
89
14
6
9
(30)
88
Q2 2019
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Europe
Specialty
Products
Tissue
Papers
Corporate
Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
84
19
6
1
(28)
82
Depreciation and amortization
30
11
7
16
8
72
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
114
30
13
17
(20)
154
Specific items :
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
—
—
3
3
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1
—
1
Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments
(1)
—
—
—
(1)
(2)
(1)
—
—
1
2
2
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
113
30
13
18
(18)
156
Adjusted operating income (loss)
83
19
6
2
(26)
84
Q3 2018
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Europe
Specialty
Products
Tissue
Papers
Corporate
Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
94
10
9
(11)
(24)
78
Depreciation and amortization
22
9
6
16
8
61
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
116
19
15
5
(16)
139
Specific items:
Restructuring costs (gain)
1
—
(1)
—
—
—
Unrealized gain on financial instruments
—
—
—
—
(2)
(2)
1
—
(1)
—
(2)
(2)
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
117
19
14
5
(18)
137
Adjusted operating income (loss)
95
10
8
(11)
(26)
76
Net earnings, as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders
70
31
36
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
7
9
7
Provision for income taxes
12
10
17
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(2)
(2)
(3)
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
(1)
(3)
Financing expense, interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
48
35
24
Operating income
135
82
78
Specific items:
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
(49)
3
—
Impairment charges
1
—
—
Restructuring costs
—
1
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
(2)
(47)
2
(2)
Adjusted operating income
88
84
76
Depreciation and amortization
73
72
61
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization
161
156
137
The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)
NET EARNINGS
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 1
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
As per IFRS
70
31
36
$
0.74
$
0.33
$
0.38
Specific items:
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
(49)
3
—
$
(0.53)
$
0.03
—
Impairment charges
1
—
—
$
0.01
—
—
Restructuring costs
—
1
—
—
$
0.01
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
(2)
$
0.01
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and option fair value
7
(6)
—
$
0.07
$
(0.06)
—
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
(1)
(3)
—
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1
(2)
—
7
—
—
$
0.06
(42)
(5)
2
$
(0.44)
$
(0.05)
$
0.02
Adjusted
28
26
38
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.40
1
Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Cash flow from operating activities
157
88
134
Changes in non-cash working capital components
(53)
36
(42)
Depreciation and amortization
(73)
(72)
(61)
Net income taxes paid
12
2
6
Net financing expense paid
42
16
39
Gain (loss) on acquisitions, disposals and others
53
(3)
—
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
(1)
—
—
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
(1)
2
2
Dividend received, employee future benefits and others
(1)
13
—
Operating income
135
82
78
Depreciation and amortization
73
72
61
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
208
154
139
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per common share or otherwise mentioned)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Cash flow from operating activities
157
88
134
Changes in non-cash working capital components
(53)
36
(42)
Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)
104
124
92
Specific items, net of current income taxes if applicable:
4
1
—
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities
108
125
92
Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals
(58)
(64)
(129)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests
(12)
(9)
(5)
Adjusted free cash flow
38
52
(42)
Adjusted free cash flow per share
$
0.40
$
0.56
$
(0.44)
Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding
93,860,367
93,636,771
94,469,465
1 Excluding increase in investments
The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Long-term debt
2,114
1,866
1,648
Current portion of long-term debt
87
77
44
Bank loans and advances
14
16
20
Total debt
2,215
1,959
1,712
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
138
98
139
Net debt
2,077
1,861
1,573
Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months)
565
541
481
Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio
3.7
3.4
3.3
