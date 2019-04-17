Cascades : Media Advisory - Official Inauguration of a Packaging Plant in New Jersey

Media Advisory - Official Inauguration of a Packaging Plant in New Jersey

April 17th, 2019

KINGSEY FALLS, QC , April 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and tissue products, invites media representatives to the official inauguration of its packaging plant in Piscataway, New Jersey . This state-of-the-art equipment represents an investment of US$76 million.

Dignitaries, customers, suppliers and employees will all attend this eagerly anticipated event, which takes place at the plant itself (located at 1 Turner Place, Piscataway, NJ ), at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18.

The ceremony and speeches will be webcast. Tours of the plant and a cocktail reception will follow. There will be a photo session for the media. Individual interviews will also be possible.

The new plant makes corrugated packaging using some of the fastest, most modern equipment in the world. It employs 170 people.

Date : Thursday, April 18, 2019

Time : 9:30 a.m. :

Venue 1 Turner Place Piscataway, NJ 08854

source : https://livestream.com/cascades/Piscataway

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe . With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Media:

Hugo D'Amours

Vice President

Communications and Public Affairs

Cascades

819-363-5164

hugo_damours@cascades.com

Investors:

Jennifer Aitken, MBA

Director, Investor Relations

Cascades

514-282-2697

jennifer_aitken@cascades.com