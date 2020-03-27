Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cascades Inc.    CAS   CA1469001053

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cascades : Will File Electronic Version of its Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging and hygiene solutions, announces that, temporarily, only an electronic version of its 2019 Annual Report, which includes the annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis, will be made available on the prescribed filing date. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the related cessation of non-essential economic activities, which includes our printing supplier, the Corporation will avail itself of blanket order No. 2020-PDG-0023 granted by the Autorité des marchés financiers in relation to the transmission of these documents.

An electronic version of the documents will be available on the Corporation's website (www.cascades.com) and on the SEDAR (www.sedar.com) website as of today. In addition, paper copies may be obtained, upon written request, from the Corporation's head office. The Corporation plans to send print versions to all shareholders who have previously requested them as soon as possible, or at the latest by or around May 25, 2020.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its participatory management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-will-file-electronic-version-of-its-annual-report-annual-financial-statements-and-management-discussion-and-analysis-301031124.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASCADES INC.
03:23pCASCADES : Will File Electronic Version of its Annual Report, Annual Financial S..
PR
03/23CASCADES : Provides an Operational Update Regarding COVID-19
PR
03/17CASCADES : renews its Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
03/11CASCADES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/27CASCADES : Announces Solid Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
AQ
02/11CASCADES : Applauds the Government's Commitment to Improve Recovery in Québec
AQ
01/30CASCADES' : New 100% Recycled and Recyclable Cardboard Tray Wins a Grand Prix Aw..
AQ
01/21CASCADES : Ranks Among the World's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group