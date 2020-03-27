Cascades : Will File Electronic Version of its Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging and hygiene solutions, announces that, temporarily, only an electronic version of its 2019 Annual Report, which includes the annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis, will be made available on the prescribed filing date. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the related cessation of non-essential economic activities, which includes our printing supplier, the Corporation will avail itself of blanket order No. 2020-PDG-0023 granted by the Autorité des marchés financiers in relation to the transmission of these documents.

An electronic version of the documents will be available on the Corporation's website (www.cascades.com) and on the SEDAR (www.sedar.com) website as of today. In addition, paper copies may be obtained, upon written request, from the Corporation's head office. The Corporation plans to send print versions to all shareholders who have previously requested them as soon as possible, or at the latest by or around May 25, 2020.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its participatory management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.