Cascades Inc.    CAS

CASCADES INC.

(CAS)
  Report
News 
News

Cascades : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

04/06/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET, to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the company's website:

 

Dial-in number:

1-888-231-8191 / 1-647-427-7450 (international)



Replay:

1-855-859-2056 / 1-416-849-0833 (international)


Access code # 7475335


(available until June 7, 2020)



Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section

                                                                              

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

 

Website: www.cascades.com
Green by Nature Blog: blog.cascades.com 
Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades
Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesDD | twitter.com/CascadesSD | twitter.com/CascadesInvest
YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-may-7-2020-301036095.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
