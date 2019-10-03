Casey General Stores : Recall Notice

We have temporarily removed all Casey's General Stores branded chicken salad products from our stores after learning an ingredient sourced by our supplier was recalled on September 28 due to possible listeria contamination. When we were made aware, we took immediate action to remove the potentially impacted product from our stores.

Guests should not consume, and should discard, any Casey's General Store chicken salad croissant sandwiches or made-to-order chicken salad sandwiches purchased in our stores before Tuesday, October 1.

Any product purchased on Tuesday, October 1, or after, is not impacted and is safe to consume. There have been no reported illness cases linked to this recall as of today.

For additional details about this recall, you can visit the United States Department of Agriculture's announcement.