Casey's General Stores, Inc.

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
Casey's General Stores : Announces Retail Industry Leader Chad Frazell to Join Company as Chief Human Resources Officer

0
11/19/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Convenience store retailer appoints role as it continues to expand with over 2,100 stores and more than 38,000 team members in 16 states

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq symbol CASY), today announced that Chad Frazell will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer. Frazell will lead the company’s human resources function, including organization development, people analytics and team member engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005706/en/

Casey's General Stores announces Chad Frazell will join company as Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Casey's General Stores announces Chad Frazell will join company as Chief Human Resources Officer

“Chad is a proven leader with decades of retail and human resources experience. He will greatly enhance Casey’s organizational capabilities, our people strategy, and team member experience,” said Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s General Stores. “I am confident that he will bring fresh perspective to Casey’s with his proven ability to align people and resources at companies experiencing rapid-growth and change.”

Frazell joins Casey’s from Tractor Supply Company where he was Senior Vice President of Human Resources responsible for the entire human resources function serving approximately 29,000 employees at over 1,800 stores in the United States. Prior to Tractor Supply Company, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Shopko and Vice President of Human Resources at Kohl’s Department Stores. Frazell began his career working in a variety of store management roles at Target and Walmart.

“I started my career working the front lines in stores and grew up in the Midwest, so coming to Casey’s feels like a homecoming. I am thrilled to be joining the team during such an exciting, transformational time,” said Chad Frazell.

An Iowa native, Frazell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from the University of Northern Iowa.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s prides itself on being at the heart of many of its communities providing freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.


© Business Wire 2019
