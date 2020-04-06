Casey's General Stores : Expands Delivery to Nearly 600 Stores through DoorDash Partnership

Partnership provides additional delivery option for Casey’s famous pizza, grocery and household items to suburban and rural communities

Today, Casey’s General Stores announces an expanded partnership with DoorDash to provide delivery to 579 locations, seven days a week, across the company’s 16-state footprint. The new service will immediately offer delivery for Casey’s famous, made-from-scratch pizza, select appetizers and 20 oz soda. By end of April, dozens of grocery and household items will be added as Casey’s finds new ways to serve thousands of people sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to provide our guests with greater access to options for safe and convenient delivery for a family dinner or the essentials they need,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey’s General Stores. “Casey’s already delivers from about 800 stores, but this adds delivery service to nearly 350 stores where it wasn’t previously available.”

Delivery hours will match each Casey’s store kitchen hours from morning to night, seven days a week.

“We are committed to providing our guests choices – whether they want to order online for delivery, carryout or shop in-store, we will have a seamless option,” said Jones. “And, we will continue to foster innovative partnerships, like this one, and make adjustments to our operations, to demonstrate this commitment to providing our guests options.”

Additional grocery and household items such as candy, salty snacks and ice cream will be available from Casey’s through DoorDash starting in mid-April.

Guests can see if their hometown location is offering Casey’s delivery through DoorDash by visiting DoorDash.com or downloading the app on iOS or Android. For the latest delivery deals and pizza information, visit caseys.com or download the Casey’s app.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005704/en/