Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Casey's General Stores, Inc.    CASY

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casey's General Stores : Expands Delivery to Nearly 600 Stores through DoorDash Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

Partnership provides additional delivery option for Casey’s famous pizza, grocery and household items to suburban and rural communities

Today, Casey’s General Stores announces an expanded partnership with DoorDash to provide delivery to 579 locations, seven days a week, across the company’s 16-state footprint. The new service will immediately offer delivery for Casey’s famous, made-from-scratch pizza, select appetizers and 20 oz soda. By end of April, dozens of grocery and household items will be added as Casey’s finds new ways to serve thousands of people sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to provide our guests with greater access to options for safe and convenient delivery for a family dinner or the essentials they need,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey’s General Stores. “Casey’s already delivers from about 800 stores, but this adds delivery service to nearly 350 stores where it wasn’t previously available.”

Delivery hours will match each Casey’s store kitchen hours from morning to night, seven days a week.

“We are committed to providing our guests choices – whether they want to order online for delivery, carryout or shop in-store, we will have a seamless option,” said Jones. “And, we will continue to foster innovative partnerships, like this one, and make adjustments to our operations, to demonstrate this commitment to providing our guests options.”

Additional grocery and household items such as candy, salty snacks and ice cream will be available from Casey’s through DoorDash starting in mid-April.

Guests can see if their hometown location is offering Casey’s delivery through DoorDash by visiting DoorDash.com or downloading the app on iOS or Android. For the latest delivery deals and pizza information, visit caseys.com or download the Casey’s app.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, IN
01:27pCASEY'S GENERAL STORES : Expands Delivery to Nearly 600 Stores through DoorDash ..
BU
04/02CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04/02CASEY GENERAL STORES : Provides Business Update
BU
03/25CASEY GENERAL STORES : Cardtronics awarded multi-year ATM agreement with Casey's..
AQ
03/09CASEY'S : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/09CASEY GENERAL STORES : Building Momentum With Launch of Rewards Program in Third..
BU
03/09CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03/09HERE FOR SCHOOLS : Casey's Awards Over $50,000 Across 16 Schools
BU
02/11CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
02/11CASEY GENERAL STORES : Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Bill Wall..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 251 M
EBIT 2020 366 M
Net income 2020 239 M
Debt 2020 1 326 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 4 638 M
Chart CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 166,64  $
Last Close Price 126,05  $
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
John C. Soupene Senior Vice President-Operations
William J. Walljasper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rich T. Schappert Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.-24.17%4 875
WALMART INC.0.54%321 803
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.90%29 340
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-20.31%26 286
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.24%19 371
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-0.23%18 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group