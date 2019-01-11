Log in
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC (CASY)

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC (CASY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
130.995 USD   +0.53%
News 
News

Casey General Stores : Raises Over $845,000 for Hope for the Warriors

0
01/11/2019 | 05:19pm EST

SILOAM SPRINGS, ARK. - Casey's General Stores is proud to present a check for $845,797.45 to Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans, service members and military families. Donations were collected in all Casey's stores across 16 states throughout November 2018.

The check presentation took place in Siloam Springs, Ark., the location of the Casey's store that collected the most donations. Terry Handley, President and CEO of Casey's and Mike Richardson, Vice President of Marketing at Casey's, presented the check to John Langford, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, and Robin Kelleher President and CEO both of Hope for the Warriors.

Casey's has supported Hope for the Warriors for seven years, donating over $4 million in that time. Funds raised will go towards programs that assist service members and their families with clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

About Casey's General Stores, Inc.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. is a Fortune-500 company (NASDAQ CASY) operating over 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest and the South. Casey's strives to consistently deliver quality gasoline, freshly-prepared foods, clean environments and friendly service at every retail location. Casey's is currently the fourth largest convenience store chain, and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States.

About Hope for the Warriors

Nationally, Hope for the Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources. Learn more by visiting www.hopeforthewarriors.org.

Casey's General Stores Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 22:18:07 UTC
