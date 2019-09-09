Casey General Stores : Reports Record Diluted Earnings Per Share In First Quarter

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq symbol CASY) today reported diluted earnings per share of $2.31 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended July 31, 2019, compared to $1.90 per share for the same quarter a year ago, representing 22% growth compared to last year. "Quarterly results were positively impacted by our fuel price optimization initiative, store growth, and a continued focus on controlling operating expenses," said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look ahead, we remain optimistic our long-term strategy, including the value creation plan initiatives, will generate additional shareholder value."

Fuel - For the quarter, average fuel margin was 24.4 cents per gallon, while same-store gallons sold were down 2.0%. "The combination of our price optimization efforts along with a favorable fuel margin environment allowed us to grow gross profit dollars by over 22% for the quarter," said Rebelez. "We are excited about the advancements made with the fuel price optimization tool. We have gained significant agility to capture additional fuel margin while maintaining a competitive pricing structure." Total gallons sold for the quarter were up 2.9% to 619.1 million gallons while gross profit dollars increased to $151.0 million.

Grocery and Other Merchandise - For the quarter, same-store sales were up 3.2% with average margin of 31.3%. Average margin was adversely impacted by a $6.6 million out-of-period inventory adjustment, which, if excluded, would have resulted in average margin of 32.3%. "We are encouraged by the momentum in this category and are optimistic about the expected impact of our current roll out of the inside store price optimization tool," said Rebelez. For the first quarter, total grocery and other merchandise revenue increased 6.7% to $687.9 million, and gross profit dollars increased to $215.5 million.

Prepared Food and Fountain - Same-store sales for the quarter were up 1.6% with average margin of 62.2%. "As we continue our digital transformation journey, we are highly focused on the pricing and promotional capabilities we are adding," said Rebelez. "We believe the previously launched e-commerce website and new mobile app, when combined with our future loyalty program, will significantly enhance the overall guest experience." Total prepared food and fountain revenue increased 5.3% to $295.9 million in the first quarter while gross profit dollars grew to $184.0 million.

Operating Expenses - For the first quarter, total operating expenses increased 5.7% to $379.8 million. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily attributable to operating 76 more stores than the same quarter in the prior year. Same-store operating expenses excluding credit card fees were up 2.5% for the quarter. "We continue to emphasize at all levels of the company the importance of maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses," noted Rebelez. "We will remain focused on identifying additional opportunities to improve expense management throughout the fiscal year."

Depreciation for the quarter was up 1.6%, which was significantly lower than our annual guidance, due to an adjustment related to the useful lives of our underground storage tanks. Without the adjustment, depreciation would have been up 8.6%.

Expansion - The following table represents the roll forward of store growth through the first quarter of fiscal 2020:

Store Count Stores at 4/30/19 2,146 New Store Construction 15 Acquisitions 4 Acquisitions not opened — Prior Acquisitions opened 2 Closed (6) Stores at 7/31/19 2,161

The Company has 11 acquisition stores under agreement to purchase and a new store pipeline of 107 sites, including 35 under construction as of July 31, 2019. "Development plans are underway for a third distribution center, which is scheduled to break ground in the southwest part of our territory later this year," said Rebelez. "Upon completion, this will provide immediate cost savings and support our future expansion strategy."

Share Repurchase Program- The Company has $300 million remaining on its authorization from March 2018. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the first quarter.

Dividend - At its September meeting, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance - No changes have been made to the current fiscal 2020 guidance:

Same-store Sales Margin Fuel (Gallons and CPG) (.5%) - 1.0% 20.5 - 22.5 Grocery and Other Merchandise 2.5 - 4.0% 32.0 - 33.0% Prepared Food and Fountain 3.0 - 6.0% 61.0 - 63.0% Operating Expenses 7.0 - 9.0% Depreciation and Amortization 11.0 - 13.0% New Store Construction 60 stores Acquisitions 25 stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 2,626,629 $ 2,588,432 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,060,943 2,066,664 Operating expenses 379,841 359,392 Depreciation and amortization 59,808 58,840 Interest, net 13,721 14,406 Income before income taxes 112,316 89,130 Federal and state income taxes 26,501 18,906 Net income $ 85,815 $ 70,224 Net income per common share Basic $ 2.33 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 2.31 $ 1.90 Basic weighted average shares 36,864,070 36,669,021 Plus effect of stock compensation 221,852 311,387 Diluted weighted average shares 37,085,922 36,980,408

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, April 30, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,733 $ 63,296 Receivables 39,554 37,856 Inventories 273,755 273,040 Prepaid expenses 12,969 7,493 Income tax receivable 15,059 28,895 Total current assets 438,070 410,580 Other assets, net of amortization 43,146 41,154 Goodwill 157,223 157,223 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,878,705 at July 31, 2019 and $1,826,936 at April 30, 2019 3,198,307 3,122,419 Total assets $ 3,836,746 $ 3,731,376 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Lines of credit $ 50,000 $ 75,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 18,846 17,205 Accounts payable 347,181 335,240 Accrued expenses 159,001 163,487 Total current liabilities 575,028 590,932 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,303,429 1,283,275 Deferred income taxes 402,840 385,788 Deferred compensation 16,027 15,881 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 21,531 22,663 Other long-term liabilities 28,677 24,068 Total liabilities 2,347,532 2,322,607 Total shareholders’ equity 1,489,214 1,408,769 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,836,746 $ 3,731,376

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended 7/31/2019 Fuel Grocery & Other Merchandise Prepared Food & Fountain Other Total Revenue $ 1,627,568 $ 687,918 $ 295,877 $ 15,266 $ 2,626,629 Revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 150,989 $ 215,453 $ 184,012 $ 15,232 $ 565,686 9.3 % 31.3 % 62.2 % 99.8 % 21.5 % Fuel gallons 619,084 Three months ended 7/31/2018 Revenue $ 1,647,417 $ 644,800 $ 281,003 $ 15,212 $ 2,588,432 Revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 123,476 $ 208,925 $ 174,184 $ 15,183 $ 521,768 7.5 % 32.4 % 62.0 % 99.8 % 20.2 % Fuel gallons 601,795

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2020 (2.0 )% F2020 24.4 ¢ F2019 0.5 (1.1 )% (3.4 )% (2.8 )% (1.7 )% F2019 20.5 20.0 ¢ 22.1 ¢ 18.6 ¢ 20.3 ¢ F2018 1.7 1.9 3.8 2.0 2.3 F2018 19.3 19.7 18.6 16.3 18.5 Grocery & Other Merchandise Grocery & Other Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2020 3.2 % F2020 31.3 % F2019 3.2 2.7 % 3.4 % 5.7 % 3.6 % F2019 32.4 32.4 % 31.9 % 31.5 % 32.1 % F2018 3.1 2.5 2.5 (0.4 ) 1.9 F2018 31.9 32.0 31.9 31.2 31.8 Prepared Food & Fountain Prepared Food & Fountain Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2020 1.6 % F2020 62.2 % F2019 1.7 2.2 % 1.5 % 2.0 % 1.9 % F2019 62.0 62.4 % 62.3 % 62.2 % 62.2 % F2018 3.7 2.1 1.7 (1.3 ) 1.7 F2018 62.5 61.3 60.5 59.7 61.0

