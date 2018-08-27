Log in
CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD (CCV)
End-of-day quote  - 08/24
0.345 AUD   +1.47%
02:12aCASH CONVERTERS : ASX Release
PU
02:12aCASH CONVERTERS : Appendix 4E
PU
08/23CASH CONVERTERS : Resignation of Director
PU
Cash Converters International : Appendix 4E

08/27/2018 | 02:12am CEST

Appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2018

Cash Converters International Ltd and Controlled Entities

APPENDIX 4E

Cash Converters International Limited

ABN: 39 069 141 546

Financial year ended 30 June 2018

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

30 June 2018 $'000

30 June 2017 $'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

4.0%to

260,345 271,241

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

up

9.1%

to

22,503 20,618

Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to members

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares

Dividend information

Amount per security

Franked Percentage

2018 final dividend - no dividend declared

-

-

2018 interim dividend - no dividend paid

-

-

22,503 20,618 30.06 cents 25.73 cents

up

9.1%

to

This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 30 June 2018 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited.

This document comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and is Cash Converters International Limited's preliminary final report including its 2018 Full Year Financial Results. All comparisons are with the reported results for the full year ended 30 June 2017.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary 27 August 2018

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 00:11:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 254 M
EBIT 2018 39,0 M
Net income 2018 21,0 M
Debt 2018 24,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 213 M
Technical analysis trends CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Reid Chief Executive Officer
Stuart I. Grimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Martyn James Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Glen Fee Chief Information Officer
Reginald Paul Webb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD-1.94%156
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY18.88%10 824
NEXT20.04%9 817
DUFRY-16.25%6 669
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-3.02%6 418
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC49.67%4 969
