Cash Converters International : Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2018

Cash Converters International Ltd and Controlled Entities

APPENDIX 4E

Cash Converters International Limited

ABN: 39 069 141 546

Financial year ended 30 June 2018

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

30 June 2018 $'000

30 June 2017 $'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

4.0%to

260,345 271,241

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

up

9.1%

to

22,503 20,618

Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to members

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares Dividend information Amount per security Franked Percentage 2018 final dividend - no dividend declared - - 2018 interim dividend - no dividend paid - - 22,503 20,618 30.06 cents 25.73 cents

up

9.1%

to

This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 30 June 2018 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited.

This document comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and is Cash Converters International Limited's preliminary final report including its 2018 Full Year Financial Results. All comparisons are with the reported results for the full year ended 30 June 2017.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary 27 August 2018