Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cash Converters International Ltd    CCV   AU000000CCV1

CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(CCV)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.135 AUD   --.--%
08/28CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4E 30 June 19
PU
08/28CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV FY2019 Results
PU
08/28CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cash Converters International : Appendix 4E 30 June 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:11pm EDT

Appendix 4E

for the year ended 30 June 2019

Cash Converters International

Ltd

ABN: 39 069 141 546

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$'000

$'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

up

8.2%

to

281,565

260,345

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after

tax attributable to members

down

to

(1,692)

22,503

Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable

to members

down

to

(1,692)

22,503

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares

29.68 cents

30.06 cents

Dividend information

Amount per security

Franked Percentage

2019 final dividend - no dividend declared

-

-

2019 interim dividend - no dividend paid

-

-

This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 30 June 2019 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited.

This document comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and is Cash Converters International Limited's preliminary final report including its 2019 Full Year Financial Results. All comparisons are with the reported results for the full year ended 30 June 2018.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary

29 August 2019

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
08/28CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV FY2019 Results
PU
08/28CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4E 30 June 19
PU
08/28CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19
PU
05/14IAB INSIGHT SERIES : Customer key to digital success
AQ
02/26CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Ltd Announces support of the Senate Economic..
PU
01/15CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Loans Doing 'Very Well'
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Three ways to stretch your rand this festive sea..
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Three ways to stretch your rand this festive sea..
AQ
2018BoQ looking for CEO and new head of business banking
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 17,3 M
Net income 2019 5,00 M
Debt 2019 46,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 83,2 M
Chart CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Cash Converters International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 152%
Spread / Lowest Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan White Chief Executive Officer
Stuart I. Grimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Budiselik Chief Operating Officer
Martyn James Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cumins Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD-42.55%56
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY22.52%11 855
NEXT46.33%9 236
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 229
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC16.15%4 904
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-20.17%4 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group