Cash Converters International : Appendix 4E 30 June 19

Appendix 4E

for the year ended 30 June 2019

Cash Converters International

Ltd

ABN: 39 069 141 546

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

30 June 2019 30 June 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenues from ordinary activities up 8.2% to 281,565 260,345 Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members down to (1,692) 22,503 Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to members down to (1,692) 22,503 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares 29.68 cents 30.06 cents Dividend information Amount per security Franked Percentage 2019 final dividend - no dividend declared - - 2019 interim dividend - no dividend paid - -

This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 30 June 2019 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited.

This document comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and is Cash Converters International Limited's preliminary final report including its 2019 Full Year Financial Results. All comparisons are with the reported results for the full year ended 30 June 2018.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary

29 August 2019