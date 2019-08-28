Cash Converters International : Appendix 4E 30 June 19

Appendix 4E
for the year ended 30 June 2019
Cash Converters International
Ltd
ABN: 39 069 141 546
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
up
|
8.2%
|
to
|
281,565
|
260,345
|
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax attributable to members
|
down
|
|
to
|
(1,692)
|
22,503
|
Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to members
|
down
|
|
to
|
(1,692)
|
22,503
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares
|
|
|
29.68 cents
|
30.06 cents
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend information
|
|
Amount per security
|
Franked Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 final dividend - no dividend declared
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
2019 interim dividend - no dividend paid
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 30 June 2019 financial statements and accompanying notes.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited.
This document comprises the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and is Cash Converters International Limited's preliminary final report including its 2019 Full Year Financial Results. All comparisons are with the reported results for the full year ended 30 June 2018.
Brad Edwards
Company Secretary
29 August 2019
Disclaimer
