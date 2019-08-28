Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cash Converters International Ltd    CCV   AU000000CCV1

CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(CCV)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.135 AUD   --.--%
11:11pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV FY2019 Results
PU
11:11pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4E 30 June 19
PU
11:11pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cash Converters International : CCV FY2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:11pm EDT

ASX

Release

29 August 2019

FY 2019 Results announcement to Market

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) ('Cash Converters' or the 'Company') has reported a statutory net loss after tax of $1.692 million for the year ended 30 June 2019, compared to a profit in the prior year of $22.503 million.

As advised to the market earlier in the month, the Group's results have been impacted by a series of adjustments including the settlement of the McKenzie class action ($16.400 million) and associated legal fees ($3.151 million), a credit risk review which resulted in additional loan write-offs (net expense $5.059 million), restructuring costs ($1.492 million), the accelerated amortisation and depreciation of software and other assets ($3.546 million), and the write off of a software development project in the UK ($1.558 million). The business has delivered a solid underlying performance across all divisions, however increased arrears and bad debts written off have reduced net returns to below the previous year.

With continued investment in its proprietary technology and store network, the Company is well positioned for future growth and profitability, however, headwinds remain, with ongoing regulatory uncertainty and the outcome of the remaining class action still unknown. As the Company awaits the resolution of these matters, it will continue to leverage the underlying loan book growth and increased application numbers for both secured and unsecured lending products. There will be continued focus on improvements to its credit risk decisioning to improve the quality of the loan portfolio, whilst satisfying our customers' increased demand for their cash requirements.

Summary financials

Segment revenues

Segment EBITDA results

2019

2018

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Franchise operations

19,124

19,606

11,420

12,404

Store operations

118,216

118,540

13,897

15,787

Personal finance

125,136

109,490

38,415

46,677

Vehicle financing

18,160

11,969

866

2,574

Totals before head office costs

280,636

259,605

64,598

77,442

Head office

929

740

(43,315)

(27,666)

Totals after head office costs

281,565

260,345

21,283

49,776

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

(13,222)

(7,683)

Finance costs

(10,427)

(10,822)

Profit / (loss) before income tax

(2,366)

31,271

Income tax benefit / (expense)

674

(8,768)

Profit / (loss) for the year

(1,692)

22,503

ASX Release - FY 2019 Full Year Results

29 August 2019

Review of operations

Franchise division

Franchise Operations delivered EBITDA of $11.420 million, down from $12.404 million in 2018. This reduction included the additional expenses incurred following the write-off of the UK IT project and a reduction of interest revenue following the repayment of a $15 million loan to Cash Converters New Zealand (CCNZ). CCUK opened 3 new franchise stores during the year, with plans for more in the years ahead. Internationally, more stores were opened by the South African and Spanish franchisees. With CCNZ continuing its strong growth with a 90.6% increase in its contribution, up to $1.613 million.

Corporate Stores

The corporate stores in Australia delivered an EBITDA of $13.897 million, down 12.0% on the prior year. This decrease included the impact of increasing the provisions for aged inventory and pawnbroking loans, reducing the result by $1.410 million. With the exception of the Cash Advance product, where in-store lending decreased by 18.3%, all other revenue streams for stores increased. In-store retail sales increased by 4.6% year on year, and pawnbroking income was up 3.8%.

Personal Finance

The 2019 year was a challenging one for the personal finance business. With personal loan application numbers up 18.3% to almost 450,000. The business has adapted to increasing arrears with further improvements to its credit criteria, which are expected to yield improvements to the net bad debt expense in the years ahead. Unfortunately, the growth in lending that resulted in a 14.3% increase in revenue to $125.135 million, also resulted in an increase in bad debt expense of $19.883 million. These combined resulted in a reduction to EBITDA of 17.7% to $38.415 million.

Vehicle Financing

The Green Light Auto business continues to grow, with revenue up 51.7% to $18.160 million and loan book growth of 70.5% to $71.750 million. As the business matures, the performance of customers is evolving, and the reviews conducted of the business and loan books resulted in additional write-offs reducing the EBITDA to $866 thousand, but also stimulated a comprehensive revision to the credit scorecard which slowed down the loan book growth in the second half of the year and is anticipated to result in an improvement in arrears and bad debt expense in the year ahead.

Following the migration of loan management to the core Cash Converters Personal Finance (CCPF) loan management software platform in 2018, the Company completed the transition to integrate the assessing functions into the processing centre of CCPF to leverage their capability in handling large volumes and to maximise the operational efficiencies achievable from a combined central processing team.

Outlook and Risks

The Company still awaits the outcome of the Lynch class action, and whilst the impact of the case is not yet known, management continue to develop its strategy to drive the business forward and prepare itself for growth once this legacy issue is resolved.

Cash Converters has established itself as a market leader in second-hand goods retailing, pawnbroking and short- term unsecured lending in Australia, and will further leverage that scale with both its physical store presence and online capabilities. Through optimisation of these core businesses the Company can deliver increased value

ASX Release - FY 2019 Full Year Results

29 August 2019

to shareholders. The addressable market for secured auto financing also remains solid for the Green Light Auto brand to build its standing and become a larger participant in the sector.

For further information, please contact

Mr Brendan White

Mr Martyn Jenkins

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

brendan.white@cashconverters.com

martyn.jenkins@cashconverters.com

Tel: 08 9221 9111

Cash Converters International Ltd

37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

ABN 39 069 141 546

ASX : CCV

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
11:11pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV FY2019 Results
PU
11:11pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4E 30 June 19
PU
11:11pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19
PU
05/14IAB INSIGHT SERIES : Customer key to digital success
AQ
02/26CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Ltd Announces support of the Senate Economic..
PU
01/15CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Loans Doing 'Very Well'
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Three ways to stretch your rand this festive sea..
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Three ways to stretch your rand this festive sea..
AQ
2018BoQ looking for CEO and new head of business banking
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 17,3 M
Net income 2019 5,00 M
Debt 2019 46,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 83,2 M
Chart CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Cash Converters International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 152%
Spread / Lowest Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan White Chief Executive Officer
Stuart I. Grimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Budiselik Chief Operating Officer
Martyn James Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cumins Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD-42.55%56
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY19.13%11 855
NEXT47.38%9 236
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 229
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC16.15%4 904
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-19.81%4 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group