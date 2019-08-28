Cash Converters International : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19

Operating and financial review

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Cash Converters International Limited (the Company) and entities controlled by the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) is a diverse group generating revenues from franchising, store operations, personal finance and vehicle finance, supported by a corporate head office in Perth, Western Australia. The Company operates in Australia and the United Kingdom and also has an equity interest of 25% in Cash Converters New Zealand. There is a franchise presence in a further 15 countries around the world.

Financial Performance

The Company reports revenue growth of 8.2% to $281.565 million (2018: $260.345 million), and a full year net loss after tax of $1.692 million compared to a prior year profit after tax of $22.503 million. The profit and loss statement includes adjustments that the Company categorises as outside its normal operating activity and has listed these items below, to provide a comparative result that more accurately reflects the underlying performance of the business. The effect of these items in aggregate reduced the net profit after tax by $22.387 million. Excluding these adjustments, the profit after tax of the Company was $20.695 million, and EBIT before adjustments was $39.754 million (2018: $43.512 million).

Across the Group, the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY 2019) saw gross loan books increase by 27.9% to $220.490 million (2018: $172.339 million), with the most significant increases seen in the vehicle financing business, Green Light Auto (GLA) which increased by over 70%. Personal loan growth was most prevalent in online lending, with the Medium Amount Credit Contract (MACC) online loan book increasing by 40.0%. The Small Amount Credit Contract (SACC) loan book now comprises only 43.4% of the total loan receivables of the Group, down from 49.7% at 30 June 2018.

Whilst the strong growth in lending has driven the top line revenue growth across the personal finance and vehicle finance businesses, the year has been impacted by an increase in arrears and write-offs of loans. Combined with this increase has been the adoption of AASB 9 'Financial Instruments', the effect of which has been to apply further increases to the provisions for doubtful debt based on the arrears profile and expected credit loss. As the business experienced an increasing trend of arrears and loan write-offs during the year, all credit decisioning has been reviewed and more stringent credit criteria applied across the products offered. Investment in data analytics has provided deeper insights into the propensity of customers to repay, which has driven down acceptance rates in the second half of the year. The vehicle financing business has overhauled its risk scorecard and product pricing to ensure an acceptable risk profile as it expands its broker network and continues to grow the loan book.

A summary of consolidated revenues and results by significant segment is set out below: