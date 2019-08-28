Cash Converters International : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19
Cash Converters International Limited
ABN 39 069 141 546
Financial Report
For the year ended 30 June 2019
cashconverters.com.au
Operating and financial review
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Cash Converters International Limited (the Company) and entities controlled by the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) is a diverse group generating revenues from franchising, store operations, personal finance and vehicle finance, supported by a corporate head office in Perth, Western Australia. The Company operates in Australia and the United Kingdom and also has an equity interest of 25% in Cash Converters New Zealand. There is a franchise presence in a further 15 countries around the world.
Financial Performance
The Company reports revenue growth of 8.2% to $281.565 million (2018: $260.345 million), and a full year net loss after tax of $1.692 million compared to a prior year profit after tax of $22.503 million. The profit and loss statement includes adjustments that the Company categorises as outside its normal operating activity and has listed these items below, to provide a comparative result that more accurately reflects the underlying performance of the business. The effect of these items in aggregate reduced the net profit after tax by $22.387 million. Excluding these adjustments, the profit after tax of the Company was $20.695 million, and EBIT before adjustments was $39.754 million (2018: $43.512 million).
Across the Group, the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY 2019) saw gross loan books increase by 27.9% to $220.490 million (2018: $172.339 million), with the most significant increases seen in the vehicle financing business, Green Light Auto (GLA) which increased by over 70%. Personal loan growth was most prevalent in online lending, with the Medium Amount Credit Contract (MACC) online loan book increasing by 40.0%. The Small Amount Credit Contract (SACC) loan book now comprises only 43.4% of the total loan receivables of the Group, down from 49.7% at 30 June 2018.
Whilst the strong growth in lending has driven the top line revenue growth across the personal finance and vehicle finance businesses, the year has been impacted by an increase in arrears and write-offs of loans. Combined with this increase has been the adoption of AASB 9 'Financial Instruments', the effect of which has been to apply further increases to the provisions for doubtful debt based on the arrears profile and expected credit loss. As the business experienced an increasing trend of arrears and loan write-offs during the year, all credit decisioning has been reviewed and more stringent credit criteria applied across the products offered. Investment in data analytics has provided deeper insights into the propensity of customers to repay, which has driven down acceptance rates in the second half of the year. The vehicle financing business has overhauled its risk scorecard and product pricing to ensure an acceptable risk profile as it expands its broker network and continues to grow the loan book.
A summary of consolidated revenues and results by significant segment is set out below:
Segment revenues
Segment EBITDA results
2019
2018
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Franchise operations
19,124
19,606
11,420
12,404
Store operations
118,216
118,540
13,897
15,787
Personal finance
125,136
109,490
38,415
46,677
Vehicle financing
18,160
11,969
866
2,574
Totals before head office costs
280,636
259,605
64,598
77,442
Head office
929
740
(43,315)
(27,666)
Totals after head office costs
281,565
260,345
21,283
49,776
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(13,222)
(7,683)
Finance costs
(10,427)
(10,822)
Profit / (loss) before income tax
(2,366)
31,271
Income tax benefit / (expense)
674
(8,768)
Profit / (loss) for the year
(1,692)
22,503
Cash Converters International Limited
4
Annual Financial Report 2019
Operating and financial review
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Significant adjustments
As referenced above, the result for the year has been impacted by a number of adjustments that do not reflect the normal operating performance of the business. Details are outlined below and summarised in the following table:
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Earnings before interest & tax (EBIT)
8,061
42,093
Adjustments:
McKenzie class action settlement
16,400
-
Class action legal fees
3,151
2,749
Credit risk review
5,059
-
Restructuring costs
1,492
-
Accelerated amortisation & depreciation
3,546
-
UK IT Project
1,558
-
Other costs
487
(1,330)
Adjusted EBIT
39,754
43,512
The most significant event in the year was the settlement of the McKenzie class action in November 2018. The Company reached a settlement of $16.400 million for the action. The Lynch proceeding remains outstanding and following the trial in November 2018, the Company awaits judgement, the outcome of which is still unknown. Legal fees were incurred during the year of $3.151 million (2018: $2.749 million) in defence of the actions. Whilst the Lynch proceeding remains outstanding there will continue to be some additional fees through FY 2020.
With the increase in arrears and bad debts written off during the year, the business completed a comprehensive review of the loan books with external consulting assistance. The outcome of these reviews was a complete change to the credit scorecard of GLA and significant changes to the credit modelling for personal finance. The reviews also critically assessed the recoverability of loans in arrears and determined that a number of accounts should be written off. The net impact of these write-offs increased the net debt expense by $5.059 million ($1.450 million for personal finance and $3.609 million for GLA). Accelerating these write-offs also impacted the modelling for provisions under AASB 9 through a change to the loss rates and expected credit loss profile.
The change of CEO during the year and additional restructuring to the leadership team resulted in $1.492 million of restructuring costs for the year, including payments to the outgoing CEO and additional compensation for forfeited entitlements of the incoming CEO (details of which are included in the Remuneration Report).
The new CEO initiated a series of reviews of IT projects, software assets and operational processes. One outcome from these reviews was the decision to abandon a software development project in the UK, resulting in total costs of $1.558 million being expensed in the year. The pace of change in the technology landscape and the continued reinvestment in the Company's core platforms also resulted in a revision to the expected useful life of the capitalised software and accelerated amortisation and depreciation of $3.546 million. This reduced the carrying value of intangible software assets to $16.771 million.
Other costs expensed in the year were the net of:
increases to inventory and pawnbroking provisions for the corporate store assets of $1.410 million, reflecting updates to the estimates used to measure their recoverable value and the prevailing age of the assets; and
a credit to the profit and loss of $923 thousand due to the business not meeting the vesting criteria on the long-term incentive (LTI) plan for the options which were due to vest on 30 June 2019. The costs previously expensed in relation to the tranche of options linked to normalised earnings per share growth (NEPSG) were credited to the profit and loss. A further $574 thousand of costs associated with the tranche of options linked to a market-linked total shareholder return vesting condition, were credited directly to retained earnings in accordance with the accounting treatment prescribed by AASB 2.
Cash Converters International Limited
5
Annual Financial Report 2019
