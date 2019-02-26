Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cash Converters International Ltd    CCV   AU000000CCV1

CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(CCV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cash Converters International : CCV Ltd Announces support of the Senate Economics References Committee Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 07:23pm EST

ASX Release

Date 26/02/2019

Cash Converters International Limited announces its support of the Senate Economics References

Committee Report

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) ('Cash Converters' or the 'Company') welcomes the 'Senate Economics References Committee Report into credit and financial services targeted at Australians at risk of financial hardship' and is already in the process of adopting several of the Small Amount Credit Contract (SACC) review recommendations.

The Company, at all times, strives to operate in a responsible and viable industry that offers a safe option for consumers and is supportive of the need for regulation, which ensures responsible financial inclusion for all. To support this, Cash Converters has developed a sector leading income and expenditure platform: removing benchmarks, categorising actual bank statement expenses and identifying any signs of hardship.

Cash Converters is continuously enhancing its assessment process and has already implemented a number of safeguards for customers that include a limit to active loan numbers and overall credit caps, irrespective of affordability.

Cash Converters also voluntarily imposes the SACC legislative framework, to the assessment of suitability for Medium Amount Credit Contract (MACC) applicants.

Cash Converters fully agrees with the intent of the proposed regulation to promote financial inclusion and protect vulnerable consumers, whilst ensuring the sustainability of the SACC industry and consumer access to finance when required. The Company also believes that unrestricted access is important, in particular for employed Australians, and is concerned that the adoption of the proposed 10% income restriction across all borrowers could potentially result in unintended consequences, including customers paying more in fees, as loan terms are extended.

"Our customers are the lifeblood of our business and if reputable providers such as Cash Converters do not provide these services, we question who will. Our products and services enable them to get on with their lives in what is already a highly regulated, responsible, and transparent way, something that is central to our social and economic fabric as a nation," stated Cash Converters Interim CEO, Sam Budiselik.

For further information please contact:

Sam Budiselik

Interim Chief Executive Officer Ph: (08) 9221 9111

Email: Sam.Budiselik@cashconverters.com

About Cash Converters International Limited

Over 750 stores in 18 countries worldwide.

In 1984, Cash Converters started as a single store in Perth, Western Australia founded by Brian Cumins and a group of partners whose vision was to transform the humble second-hand store into a chain of professional retail outlets.

Today, there are more than 150 Cash Converters stores throughout Australia, and over 700 worldwide.

Cash Converters is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (CCV).

Cash Converters International Ltd

Level 11 Citibank House

37 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Phone (08) 9221 9111

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 00:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
07:23pCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Ltd Announces support of the Senate Economic..
PU
01/15CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Loans Doing 'Very Well'
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Three ways to stretch your rand this festive sea..
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Three ways to stretch your rand this festive sea..
AQ
2018BoQ looking for CEO and new head of business banking
AQ
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Annual Report
PU
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4G Key Disclosures
PU
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Corporate Governance Statement 2018
PU
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Settlement of Class Action
PU
2018CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 30,0 M
Net income 2019 14,0 M
Debt 2019 47,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,25
P/E ratio 2020 6,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 129 M
Chart CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Cash Converters International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,42  AUD
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan White Chief Executive Officer
Stuart I. Grimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Budiselik Chief Operating Officer
Martyn James Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cumins Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LTD-10.64%93
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.10%11 497
NEXT25.93%9 084
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP18.81%6 270
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC33.03%5 565
DUFRY8.35%5 431
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.