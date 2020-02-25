Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results

26 February 2020

ASX Release

Half-Year Financial Results

For the period ended 31 December 2019

Strong Revenue & Loan Book Growth

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) ('Cash Converters' or 'the Company') today announces the Company's financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (H1 FY20).

H1 FY20 Overview*

Revenue of $143.9 million, up 4.9%

EBITDA loss of $12.8 million and Normalised EBITDA of $24.3 million, up 13.7%

Net Loss After Tax of $19.4 million

Normalised NPAT of $11.5 million up 31.2% after adjusting for settlement of Lynch Class Action for $42.5 million and associated legal costs

Total Loan Book of $224.2 million, up 1.6% compared to 30 June 2019

Medium Amount Credit Contract (MACC) book growth to $46.3 million, up 11.9%

Pawnbroking (PB) book growth to $11.5 million, up 5.4%

Small Amount Credit Contract (SACC) and GLA loan books closed relatively flat at $91.2 million and $70.0 million respectively

Normalised net operating cash flows of $13.6 million compared to -$24.6 million in H1 FY19 (adjusted for Class Action Settlements and accounting standard changes)

Total Retail Sales of $42.5 million, up 12.8% with Gross Profit up 6.2% Online Retail Sales of $3.8 million up 24.5%

*all comparisons are to previous corresponding period (H1 FY19) unless stated otherwise

Sam Budiselik, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The strong half-year performance of our business is a direct result of our focus in meeting the cash needs of our customers. We have invested in our store and digital platforms to provide our customers with an interface that ensures they can interact with our business via the channel of their choosing, with customer satisfaction levels reflected in industry leading Net Promoter Scores. The growth of our retail business in difficult trading conditions is a reflection of the strength of our store-based customer relationships. We are getting better at

