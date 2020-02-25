Log in
Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results

02/25/2020 | 07:38pm EST

26 February 2020

ASX Release

Half-Year Financial Results

For the period ended 31 December 2019

Strong Revenue & Loan Book Growth

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) ('Cash Converters' or 'the Company') today announces the Company's financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (H1 FY20).

H1 FY20 Overview*

Revenue of $143.9 million, up 4.9%

EBITDA loss of $12.8 million and Normalised EBITDA of $24.3 million, up 13.7%

Net Loss After Tax of $19.4 million

Normalised NPAT of $11.5 million up 31.2% after adjusting for settlement of Lynch Class Action for $42.5 million and associated legal costs

Total Loan Book of $224.2 million, up 1.6% compared to 30 June 2019

  • Medium Amount Credit Contract (MACC) book growth to $46.3 million, up 11.9%
  • Pawnbroking (PB) book growth to $11.5 million, up 5.4%
  • Small Amount Credit Contract (SACC) and GLA loan books closed relatively flat at $91.2 million and $70.0 million respectively

Normalised net operating cash flows of $13.6 million compared to -$24.6 million in H1 FY19 (adjusted for Class Action Settlements and accounting standard changes)

Total Retail Sales of $42.5 million, up 12.8% with Gross Profit up 6.2% Online Retail Sales of $3.8 million up 24.5%

*all comparisons are to previous corresponding period (H1 FY19) unless stated otherwise

Sam Budiselik, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The strong half-year performance of our business is a direct result of our focus in meeting the cash needs of our customers. We have invested in our store and digital platforms to provide our customers with an interface that ensures they can interact with our business via the channel of their choosing, with customer satisfaction levels reflected in industry leading Net Promoter Scores. The growth of our retail business in difficult trading conditions is a reflection of the strength of our store-based customer relationships. We are getting better at

Level 11

37 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Cash Converters International Limited

Telephone: +61 8 9221 9111

ABN 39 069 141 546 | ASX: CCV

www.cashconverters.com

ASX release

26 February 2020

understanding and serving our customers in a sustainable manner, resulting in the reduction in net bad debt expense in the Personal Finance business.

Looking towards the second half of the year, the Board and senior management team are excited about the opportunities the Company has to continue to build on momentum in the underlying business and to serve a growing customer base."

Financial Results Summary

The Group recorded a net loss after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 of $19.397 million (half-year ended 31 December 2018 net loss after tax: $5.236 million). This included the recording of the $42.500 million settlement for the second of two class actions in Queensland (the Lynch Proceeding) and associated legal costs and tax effects. On a normalised basis, net profit after tax for the period was $11.510 million (half-year ended 31 December 2018: $8.774 million), showing a 31.2% improvement in underlying earnings.

In order to provide a meaningful comparison to the prior period, the table below highlights the effect of costs relating to the Class Action settlement and other costs of a non-recurring nature to show the underlying operational performance of the Company.

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Net profit / (loss) after tax from continuing operations

(19,397)

(5,236)

Normalisation adjustments:

Class action settlement

42,500

16,400

Class action legal fees

416

2,467

Restructure costs

-

1,147

Tax effect of adjustments

(12,875)

(6,004)

Normalised NPAT

10,644

8,774

Impact of adoption of AASB 16 (net of tax)

866

-

Normalised NPAT after adjusting for AASB 16 adoption

11,510

8,774

Cash Converters International Limited

2

ABN 39 069 141 546 | ASX: CCV

ASX release

26 February 2020

A summary of consolidated revenues and results by significant segment is set out below:

Segment revenues

Segment profit / (loss

before tax result

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Franchise operations

11,130

9,638

6,453

6,144

Store operations

63,580

59,678

6,331

7,217

Personal finance

58,433

59,263

15,887

13,470

Vehicle financing

10,572

8,112

1,566

437

Totals before head office costs

143,715

136,691

30,237

27,268

Head office (i)

205

567

(57,982)

(34,923)

Totals after head office costs

143,920

137,258

(27,745)

(7,655)

Income tax (expense) / benefit

8,348

2,419

Profit / (loss) for the half-year

(19,397)

(5,236)

  1. Head office segment results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 include a Class Action settlement of $42.500 million and for 31 December 2018 a Class Action settlement of $16.400 million.

Outlook

Cash Converters was pleased to settle the Class Action during the period, thereby removing uncertainty over the impact of the case, and allowing the Company to accelerate its strategy to continue to transform the business into a diverse, sustainable and profitable company.

For further information please contact:

Sam Budiselik, Chief Executive Officer

info@cashconverters.com

Cash Converters International Limited

3

ABN 39 069 141 546 | ASX: CCV

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:37:02 UTC
