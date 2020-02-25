Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results - Appendix 4D 31 Dec 2019

ASX release

26 February 2020

Dividends

The Board have resolved not to pay an interim dividend.

Details over entities over which control has been gained or lost

During the period the Group did not gain or lose control of any entities.

Details of associates and joint venture entities

The Group holds a 25% equity interest in Cash Converters Master Franchise for New Zealand which generates income from corporate stores, franchise contracts, financial services and software. The Group's share of the profit of $1.844 million is reflected in the financial result for the period (December 2018: $930 thousand).

Audited accounts

Appendix 4D has been prepared in conjunction with the attached financial report.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary

26 February 2020