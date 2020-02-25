Log in
Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results - Appendix 4D 31 Dec 2019

02/25/2020

26 February 2020

ASX Release

APPENDIX 4D

Cash Converters International Limited

ABN: 39 069 141 546

Half-year ended 31 December 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

up

4.9%

to

143,920

137,258

Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members

up

270%

to

(19,397)

(5,236)

Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to

members

up

270%

to

(19,397)

(5,236)

Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic

(3.15 cents)

(0.85 cents)

Diluted

(3.15 cents)

(0.85 cents)

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

26.82 cents

28.43 cents

Weighted average number of shares

(used as the denominator in calculating basic EPS)

616,437,946

616,437,946

Number of shares on issue at period end

(used in NTA per share)

616,437,946

616,437,946

Dividend information

Amount per security Franked percentage

Cents per share

2020 interim dividend - directors did not declare an interim dividend

-

-

2019 final dividend - directors did not declare a final dividend

-

-

2019 interim dividend - directors did not declare an interim dividend

-

-

2018 final dividend - directors did not declare a final dividend

-

-

Record date for determining entitlements to interim dividend and

participation in Dividend Reinvestment Plan

N/A

Payment date for interim dividend

N/A

This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

Level 11

37 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Cash Converters International Limited

Telephone: +61 8 9221 9111

ABN 39 069 141 546 | ASX: CCV

www.cashconverters.com

ASX release

26 February 2020

Dividends

The Board have resolved not to pay an interim dividend.

Details over entities over which control has been gained or lost

During the period the Group did not gain or lose control of any entities.

Details of associates and joint venture entities

The Group holds a 25% equity interest in Cash Converters Master Franchise for New Zealand which generates income from corporate stores, franchise contracts, financial services and software. The Group's share of the profit of $1.844 million is reflected in the financial result for the period (December 2018: $930 thousand).

Audited accounts

Appendix 4D has been prepared in conjunction with the attached financial report.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary

26 February 2020

Cash Converters International Limited

2

ABN 39 069 141 546 | ASX: CCV

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:37:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 291 M
EBIT 2020 -5,30 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M
Debt 2020 59,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,54x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 126 M
