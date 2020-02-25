Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results - Appendix 4D 31 Dec 2019

26 February 2020
ASX Release
APPENDIX 4D
Cash Converters International Limited
ABN: 39 069 141 546
Half-year ended 31 December 2019
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec 2019
|
31 Dec 2018
|
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
up
|
4.9%
|
to
|
143,920
|
137,258
|
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to members
|
up
|
270%
|
to
|
(19,397)
|
(5,236)
|
Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
members
|
up
|
270%
|
to
|
(19,397)
|
(5,236)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
(3.15 cents)
|
(0.85 cents)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
(3.15 cents)
|
(0.85 cents)
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
|
|
|
|
26.82 cents
|
28.43 cents
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
(used as the denominator in calculating basic EPS)
|
|
|
|
616,437,946
|
616,437,946
|
Number of shares on issue at period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
(used in NTA per share)
|
|
|
|
616,437,946
|
616,437,946
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend information
|
|
|
Amount per security Franked percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Cents per share
|
|
2020 interim dividend - directors did not declare an interim dividend
|
|
-
|
-
|
2019 final dividend - directors did not declare a final dividend
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2019 interim dividend - directors did not declare an interim dividend
|
|
-
|
-
|
2018 final dividend - directors did not declare a final dividend
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
Record date for determining entitlements to interim dividend and
|
|
|
|
participation in Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
Payment date for interim dividend
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
This report should be read in conjunction with any announcements made in the period by the Company in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.
Dividends
The Board have resolved not to pay an interim dividend.
Details over entities over which control has been gained or lost
During the period the Group did not gain or lose control of any entities.
Details of associates and joint venture entities
The Group holds a 25% equity interest in Cash Converters Master Franchise for New Zealand which generates income from corporate stores, franchise contracts, financial services and software. The Group's share of the profit of $1.844 million is reflected in the financial result for the period (December 2018: $930 thousand).
Audited accounts
Appendix 4D has been prepared in conjunction with the attached financial report.
Brad Edwards
Company Secretary
26 February 2020
Disclaimer
