Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results - Investor Presentation

Several milestones were achieved during H1 FY20 including a record-breaking December 2019 for Personal Finance outgoings, Online Applications and Speed-to-Cash.
A selection of these milestones are outlined below.
Total Loan Book
$224.2m (+1.6% on FY19)
CCPF Mobile App
9,500+ users
(since Nov'19 launch)
My Loans Portal
50,000 users
(since Nov'19 launch)
53.9% of loans originated online (+4.6%)
Speed-to-Cash (STC)
Money in account <1hr in many cases (via New Payments Platform)
36k applications
$8.8m approved loans
Total PF Applications
264k (+10.3%)
New Webshop
launched
14k payments
H1 FY20 Highlights
Total Revenue
$143.9m (+4.9%)
$137.3m
$143.9m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Normalised EBITDA
$24.3m (+13.7%)
$21.4m
$24.3m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Commentary
Normalised NPAT
• Normalised NPAT up 31.2% driven by
$11.5m (+31.2%)
improvements across all segments.
• Strong revenue growth achieved in a
challenging retail environment.
$11.5m
• Improved normalised net operating cash flows
$8.8m
of $13.6m*.
• Optimisation of customer journey and data
analytics has led to strong application growth.
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
• Our ongoing focus on responsible lending and
improved credit decisioning has resulted in a
Online Retail
$3.8m (+24.5%)
$3.1m
$3.8m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Total Loan Book
$224.2m (+1.6%)
$220.6m
$224.2m
30-Jun-19
H1 FY20
PF Net Bad Debt Expense
more conservative conversion rate (<30%),
$19.1m (-16.8%)
ultimately resulting in a better-quality loan
book.
• Deployment of improved eCommerce platform
$23.0m
(WebShop) resulting in online retail growing
$19.1m
by 24.5%.
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Personal Finance (incorporates Small Amount Credit Contract [SACC] and Medium Amount Credit Contract [MACC])
*Excluding payment for class action settlement of $32.5 million in H1 FY20 and $16.4 million in H1 FY19 and AASB 16 normalisation
Group Performance
+31.2%
+4.9%
Normalised
Revenue
NPAT
Total retail sales up12.8% to $42.5m
Online retail sales up24.5% to $3.8m
Pawnbroking revenue up3.9% to $15.8m
Franchise revenue up15.5% to $11.1m
Vehicle finance revenue up30.3% to $10.6m
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
Change
($m)
($m)
(%)
Revenue
143.9
137.3
+4.9%
Expenses
(158.6)
(136.8)
-15.9%
EBITDA
(12.8)
(1.4)
-814.3%
Normalised EBITDA
24.3
21.4
+13.7%
NPAT
(19.4)
(5.2)
-270.4%
Normalised NPAT
11.5
8.8
+31.2%
Divisional Earnings
Personal Finance (PF)
Strong application volumes, coupled with a 2.2% increase in loans funded and continued optimisation of credit decisioning, resulted in a 16.8% decrease in net bad debt expense to $19.1m (from $23.0m pcp), delivering a PBT of $15.9m, up 17.9% pcp.
Vehicle Finance (GLA)
GLA delivered a 30.3% improvement in revenues to $10.6m, with profit before tax (PBT) of $1.6m, compared to $437k pcp, as it continues in its fourth year of operating in the secured auto finance market.
Franchise Operations
New Zealand operations contributed $1.8m (half-year ended 31 December 2018: $930k). International revenues remained steady, whilst the UK contributed $1.4m of profit before tax (half-year ended 31 December 2018: $1.3m).
Store Operations
Stores continued to see increased retail sales of 12.8% to $42.5m, with total purchases up 3.0% to $12.7m. Pawnbroking revenue was up 3.9% on the previous corresponding period.
Personal Finance PBT*
$16.0m (up 18.6%)
$13.5m
$16.0m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Vehicle Finance PBT
$1.6m (up 258.3%)
$1.6m
$.4m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Franchise PBT*
$6.5m (up 5.7%)
$6.1m
$6.5m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Stores PBT*
$7.4m (up 2.6%)
$7.2m
$7.4m
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
*Normalised for AASB 16
Loan Books & Funding
31 December 2019 [Compared to PCP]
31.2%
[27.7%]
40.7%
[44.3%]
20.7%
[20.0%]
5.1%
[5.4%]
2.3%
[2.6%]
Available Cash
$45.6m
Total Cash
$59.4m
Restricted Cash Deposits
($13.8m)
Securitisation
$122.5m
Facility limit
$150m
Headroom
$27.5m
Strong free cash flow improving available cash position, supportive funding partner to facilitate continued Loan Book growth…
H2 FY20 Priorities
1
2
3
4
Business Optimisation | Continued focus on quality loan portfolio, auto lending review focus
Operational Excellence | Continued investment in core loan processing systems, collections optimisation
Continue to rebuild awareness & trust | Brand-focused campaign, strong engagement with regulator
Grow | Continue to grow and strengthen customer base and relationships by providing exceptional products & services
Disclaimer
The material contained in this presentation is intended to be general background information on Cash Converters and its activities current at the date of the presentation. The information is supplied in summary form and is therefore not necessarily complete. It is not intended that it be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending on their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information.
This presentation may contain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Cash Converters' business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Cash Converters does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation to reflect any change in the assumptions, events, conditions or circumstances on which the statement is based.
