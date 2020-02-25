Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cash Converters International Limited    CCV   AU000000CCV1

CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CCV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cash Converters International : H1 FY20 Financial Results - Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:38pm EST

H1 FY20 Investor Presentation

February 2020

Our Presence

69 642

Corporate Franchise

18

Countries

711

Stores

196

UNITED KINGDOM

104

FRANCE

2

UNITED ARAB

EMIRATES

9

75

MALAYSIA

SPAIN

81

84

SOUTH

AUSTRALIA

AFRICA

63

REST OF WORLD

69

AUSTRALIA

28

NEW

ZEALAND

2 Cash Converters has a 25% equity interest in Cash Converters New Zealand (CCNZ)

Our Business

Focus on meeting the cash needs

Diversified product offering:

Bespoke proprietary technology,

30+ years of operation through

of a growing and under-serviced

secured and unsecured lending,

developed inhouse, delivering

multiple economic and business

market.

second-hand goods retailing.

enhanced customer service.

cycles, across multiple

geographies.

Data-driven decision optimising

Global, integrated multi-channel

Growth opportunities in

lending outcomes through

network.

domestic and overseas markets.

machine learning.

3

Customer Satisfaction

In recent years we have facilitated millions of transactions, amassing customer data that we can then leverage to create a competitive advantage.

Our ability to find new customers and provide existing customers with what they want, is reflected in industry leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) satisfaction levels…

Category NPS

MACC

85.5

SACC (Personal Loan)

73.5

CBA 7.2

SACC (Cash Advance)

66.7

WBC -0.8

'Big Four' Australian Bank

CCV Overall NPS

Average NPS…

Retail

59.1

NAB -2.7

Pawn Broking

55.3

60

ANZ -4.4

2.1*

Buys

53

Results

5

H1 FY20 Milestones

Several milestones were achieved during H1 FY20 including a record-breaking December 2019 for Personal Finance outgoings, Online Applications and Speed-to-Cash.

A selection of these milestones are outlined below.

Total Loan Book

$224.2m (+1.6% on FY19)

CCPF Mobile App

9,500+ users

(since Nov'19 launch)

My Loans Portal

50,000 users

(since Nov'19 launch)

53.9% of loans originated online (+4.6%)

Speed-to-Cash (STC)

Money in account <1hr in many cases (via New Payments Platform)

36k applications

$8.8m approved loans

Total PF Applications

264k (+10.3%)

New Webshop

launched

14k payments

6 All comparisons are on the previous corresponding period (pcp) unless stated otherwise

H1 FY20 Highlights

Total Revenue

$143.9m (+4.9%)

$137.3m

$143.9m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Normalised EBITDA

$24.3m (+13.7%)

$21.4m

$24.3m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Commentary

Normalised NPAT

• Normalised NPAT up 31.2% driven by

$11.5m (+31.2%)

improvements across all segments.

• Strong revenue growth achieved in a

challenging retail environment.

$11.5m

• Improved normalised net operating cash flows

$8.8m

of $13.6m*.

• Optimisation of customer journey and data

analytics has led to strong application growth.

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

• Our ongoing focus on responsible lending and

improved credit decisioning has resulted in a

Online Retail

$3.8m (+24.5%)

$3.1m

$3.8m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Total Loan Book

$224.2m (+1.6%)

$220.6m

$224.2m

30-Jun-19

H1 FY20

PF Net Bad Debt Expense

more conservative conversion rate (<30%),

$19.1m (-16.8%)

ultimately resulting in a better-quality loan

book.

• Deployment of improved eCommerce platform

$23.0m

(WebShop) resulting in online retail growing

$19.1m

by 24.5%.

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

7

All comparisons are on the previous corresponding period (pcp) unless stated otherwise

Personal Finance (incorporates Small Amount Credit Contract [SACC] and Medium Amount Credit Contract [MACC])

*Excluding payment for class action settlement of $32.5 million in H1 FY20 and $16.4 million in H1 FY19 and AASB 16 normalisation

Group Performance

+31.2%

+4.9%

Normalised

Revenue

NPAT

  • Total retail sales up 12.8% to $42.5m
  • Online retail sales up 24.5% to $3.8m
  • Pawnbroking revenue up 3.9% to $15.8m
  • Franchise revenue up 15.5% to $11.1m
  • Vehicle finance revenue up 30.3% to $10.6m

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

Change

($m)

($m)

(%)

Revenue

143.9

137.3

+4.9%

Expenses

(158.6)

(136.8)

-15.9%

EBITDA

(12.8)

(1.4)

-814.3%

Normalised EBITDA

24.3

21.4

+13.7%

NPAT

(19.4)

(5.2)

-270.4%

Normalised NPAT

11.5

8.8

+31.2%

8

All comparisons are to previous corresponding period, unless otherwise stated

Divisional Earnings

Personal Finance (PF)

  • Strong application volumes, coupled with a 2.2% increase in loans funded and continued optimisation of credit decisioning, resulted in a 16.8% decrease in net bad debt expense to $19.1m (from $23.0m pcp), delivering a PBT of $15.9m, up 17.9% pcp.

Vehicle Finance (GLA)

  • GLA delivered a 30.3% improvement in revenues to $10.6m, with profit before tax (PBT) of $1.6m, compared to $437k pcp, as it continues in its fourth year of operating in the secured auto finance market.

Franchise Operations

  • New Zealand operations contributed $1.8m (half-year ended 31 December 2018: $930k). International revenues remained steady, whilst the UK contributed $1.4m of profit before tax (half-year ended 31 December 2018: $1.3m).

Store Operations

  • Stores continued to see increased retail sales of 12.8% to $42.5m, with total purchases up 3.0% to $12.7m. Pawnbroking revenue was up 3.9% on the previous corresponding period.

Personal Finance PBT*

$16.0m (up 18.6%)

$13.5m

$16.0m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Vehicle Finance PBT

$1.6m (up 258.3%)

$1.6m

$.4m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Franchise PBT*

$6.5m (up 5.7%)

$6.1m

$6.5m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Stores PBT*

$7.4m (up 2.6%)

$7.2m

$7.4m

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

9

All comparisons are on the previous corresponding period (pcp) unless stated otherwise

*Normalised for AASB 16

Loan Books & Funding

31 December 2019 [Compared to PCP]

31.2%

[27.7%]

40.7%

[44.3%]

20.7%

[20.0%]

5.1%

[5.4%]

2.3%

[2.6%]

Available Cash

$45.6m

Total Cash

$59.4m

Restricted Cash Deposits

($13.8m)

Securitisation

$122.5m

Facility limit

$150m

Headroom

$27.5m

Strong free cash flow improving available cash position, supportive funding partner to facilitate continued Loan Book growth…

10

H2 FY20 Priorities

1

2

3

4

Business Optimisation | Continued focus on quality loan portfolio, auto lending review focus

Operational Excellence | Continued investment in core loan processing systems, collections optimisation

Continue to rebuild awareness & trust | Brand-focused campaign, strong engagement with regulator

Grow | Continue to grow and strengthen customer base and relationships by providing exceptional products & services

11

Disclaimer

The material contained in this presentation is intended to be general background information on Cash Converters and its activities current at the date of the presentation. The information is supplied in summary form and is therefore not necessarily complete. It is not intended that it be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending on their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information.

This presentation may contain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Cash Converters' business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Cash Converters does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation to reflect any change in the assumptions, events, conditions or circumstances on which the statement is based.

12

Thank You

13

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting - CEO's Address & Pr..
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting - Results of Meeting
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Annual Report 2019
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV FY2019 Results
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4E 30 June 19
PU
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Financial Report 30 Jun 19
PU
2019IAB INSIGHT SERIES : Customer key to digital success
AQ
2019CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : CCV Ltd Announces support of the Senate Economic..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 291 M
EBIT 2020 -5,30 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M
Debt 2020 59,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,54x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 126 M
Chart CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cash Converters International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,26  AUD
Last Close Price 0,21  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan White Chief Executive Officer
Stuart I. Grimshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Budiselik Chief Operating Officer
Michael Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cumins Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-13.04%77
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY3.23%11 313
NEXT-3.62%11 147
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-0.25%5 016
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-16.14%4 509
DUFRY AG-12.64%3 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group