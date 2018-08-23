Cash Converters International : Resignation of Director

ASX Release -
23 August 2018
Resignation of Director
Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) advises shareholders and the market that Ms Ellen Comerford has submitted her resignation as a Director effective 30 September 2018 to pursue other opportunities.
Ms Comerford joined the Board of Cash Converters in February 2017 as an independent, non-executive Director and served as Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee during her tenure.
Chairman, Mr Stuart Grimshaw said "On behalf of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Ellie for her valuable contribution and we have benefited from her deep experience in a broad range of business areas. In particular, Ellie undertook a tremendous amount of work on Board Committees, particularly leading the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. We wish Ellie all the best for the future."
The Company is progressing a search for a replacement Director.
Brad Edwards
Company Secretary
Cash Converters International Limited
(08) 9221 9111
