Cash Converters International : Resignation of Director

ASX Release -

23 August 2018

Resignation of Director

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) advises shareholders and the market that Ms Ellen Comerford has submitted her resignation as a Director effective 30 September 2018 to pursue other opportunities.

Ms Comerford joined the Board of Cash Converters in February 2017 as an independent, non-executive Director and served as Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee during her tenure.

Chairman, Mr Stuart Grimshaw said "On behalf of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Ellie for her valuable contribution and we have benefited from her deep experience in a broad range of business areas. In particular, Ellie undertook a tremendous amount of work on Board Committees, particularly leading the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. We wish Ellie all the best for the future."

The Company is progressing a search for a replacement Director.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary

Cash Converters International Limited

(08) 9221 9111