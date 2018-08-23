Log in
News

Cash Converters International : Resignation of Director

08/23/2018 | 10:32am CEST

ASX Release -

23 August 2018

Resignation of Director

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) advises shareholders and the market that Ms Ellen Comerford has submitted her resignation as a Director effective 30 September 2018 to pursue other opportunities.

Ms Comerford joined the Board of Cash Converters in February 2017 as an independent, non-executive Director and served as Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee during her tenure.

Chairman, Mr Stuart Grimshaw said "On behalf of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Ellie for her valuable contribution and we have benefited from her deep experience in a broad range of business areas. In particular, Ellie undertook a tremendous amount of work on Board Committees, particularly leading the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. We wish Ellie all the best for the future."

The Company is progressing a search for a replacement Director.

Brad Edwards

Company Secretary

Cash Converters International Limited

(08) 9221 9111

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:31:03 UTC
