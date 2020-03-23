Cash Converters International : Settlement of Lynch Class Action Approved by the Court

ASX Release | 24 March 2020

Settlement of Lynch Class Action Approved by

Federal Court

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) ("Cash Converters") announces that the class action settlement previously announced to the market on 21 October 2019 in relation to consumer credit loans in Queensland (Lynch v Cash Converters Personal Finance Pty Ltd & Another NSD 900 of 2015) has today been approved by the Federal Court of Australia.

