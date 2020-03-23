Log in
Cash Converters International : Settlement of Lynch Class Action Approved by the Court

03/23/2020 | 09:33pm EDT

ASX Release | 24 March 2020

Settlement of Lynch Class Action Approved by

Federal Court

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX: CCV) ("Cash Converters") announces that the class action settlement previously announced to the market on 21 October 2019 in relation to consumer credit loans in Queensland (Lynch v Cash Converters Personal Finance Pty Ltd & Another NSD 900 of 2015) has today been approved by the Federal Court of Australia.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Cash Converters International Limited.

For further information please contact:

info@cashconverters.com

Level 11

37 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Cash Converters International Limited

Telephone: +61 8 9221 9111

ABN 39 069 141 546 | ASX: CCV

www.cashconverters.com

Disclaimer

Cash Converters International Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:32:04 UTC
