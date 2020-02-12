Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cashwerkz Limited    CWZ   AU0000047128

CASHWERKZ LIMITED

(CWZ)
02/11
0.16 AUD   +3.23%
Cashwerkz : develops new app with partner, HUB24's Agility Applications

02/12/2020

MEDIA RELEASE

FinTech Cashwerkz Continues to Innovate Online Cash Investing for Financial

Advisers and their clients

Development of new app with partner, HUB24's Agility Applications to enable new levels of

proactivity for cash investing for 175 financial services groups

Sydney, 13 February 2020 - Cashwerkz(ASX: CWZ), the leading online platform in Australia uniquely designed for cash investing, today announced it is working with partner Agility Applicationson the rollout of new capabilities designed to streamline the management of At Call and Term Deposits for financial advisers. Together with its partner, Cashwerkz is pioneering a new investment protocol for financial advisers to proactively identify, invest and rollover At Call and fixed term cash investments at market competitive rates via an app integrated with the Cashwerkz marketplace.

Agility Applications currently delivers customised data solutions to 175 financial services groups across Australia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of HUB24 Limited. Cashwerkz announced its digital cash investment platform partnership in mid-2019 with the Agility Connect solution. The new Agility Applications app will further enable advisers to streamline the application and administration of At Call and Term Deposit cash investments for their clients.

The new app will automate the identification of cash investments facing maturity within investment portfolios. By automating the search and identification of cash investments requiring action, the app is expected to save financial advisers up to two working days a month in the administration of At Call and Term Deposit investments.

To make it easier to administer and invest on behalf of their clients, the new app will send alerts to advisers. It will also provide:

  • A 360 view of a client portfolio which identifies non-invested cash balances, supporting advisers to evaluate and manage within the Agility ecosystem
  • A watchlist and personalised functionality for cash investments about to mature
  • A powerful tool to identify and link daily market competitive rate opportunities with cash about to mature or cash that has matured

Hector Ortiz, Head of Sales for Cashwerkz said, "Cashwerkz was launched to innovate the online cash investment process and act in the best interests of Australian investors. It is critical we continue to innovate the functional capabilities of Cashwerkz marketplace to better meet the needs of all parties."

Rob Forbes, General Manager Technology Solutions for HUB24, added, "We value the automation and streamlining of administration for our client's cash investments. This collaboration with Cashwerkz to further develop new functionality will enhance Agility's solution for our clients to manage their investment activities and supports the ongoing growth of their At Call and Term deposit investment operations."

The app will have a phased rollout commencing in quarter four of 2020.

Katherine Sadler Group Head of Marketing Cashwerkz

0457 562 645

Email: shareholders@cashwerkz.com.au

Cashwerkz Limited

The Cashwerkz Limited group of companies delivers an innovative online cash management marketplace in term deposit and At Call, whilst providing funding to over 51 Authorised Deposit taking Institutions and thousands of financial advisers and direct investors. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: CWZ) the group is headquartered in Australia. Cashwerkz Limited ABN 42 010 653 862 AFSL 260033.

Cashwerkz Technologies

Cashwerkz Technologies Pty Ltd (Cashwerkz Technologies) leverages the latest technology to deliver an innovative and streamlined approach to investing in term deposits and bonds, meeting the growing demand for a trusted, reliable and secure online platform direct investors and financial professionals can manage their defensive assets and transact cash investments seamlessly. Cashwerkz Technologies is a subsidiary of its parent company, Cashwerkz Limited alongside fixed interest solution experts, RIM Securities. Cashwerkz Technologies Pty Ltd ABN 70 164 806 357 AFSL 459645.

RIM Securities

RIM Securities established 14 years ago, is the independent fixed income specialist arm of Cashwerkz Limited. RIM securities have extensive experience in searching for the value to deliver stable income solutions to all types of investors who require custom solutions or access to wholesale markets across cash, term deposits and fixed bonds and floating rate notes. RIM Securities Ltd ABN 86 111 273 048 AFSL 283119.

Trustees Australia Limited

Trustees Australia Limited delivers trusted, responsible entity services to fund managers and investors requiring bespoke solutions. Trustees Australia Limited ABN 63 010 579 058 AFSL 260038.

Disclaimer

Cashwerkz Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:40:10 UTC
