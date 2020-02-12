Cashwerkz : develops new app with partner, HUB24's Agility Applications

MEDIA RELEASE

FinTech Cashwerkz Continues to Innovate Online Cash Investing for Financial

Advisers and their clients

Development of new app with partner, HUB24's Agility Applications to enable new levels of

proactivity for cash investing for 175 financial services groups

Sydney, 13 February 2020 - Cashwerkz(ASX: CWZ), the leading online platform in Australia uniquely designed for cash investing, today announced it is working with partner Agility Applicationson the rollout of new capabilities designed to streamline the management of At Call and Term Deposits for financial advisers. Together with its partner, Cashwerkz is pioneering a new investment protocol for financial advisers to proactively identify, invest and rollover At Call and fixed term cash investments at market competitive rates via an app integrated with the Cashwerkz marketplace.

Agility Applications currently delivers customised data solutions to 175 financial services groups across Australia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of HUB24 Limited. Cashwerkz announced its digital cash investment platform partnership in mid-2019 with the Agility Connect solution. The new Agility Applications app will further enable advisers to streamline the application and administration of At Call and Term Deposit cash investments for their clients.

The new app will automate the identification of cash investments facing maturity within investment portfolios. By automating the search and identification of cash investments requiring action, the app is expected to save financial advisers up to two working days a month in the administration of At Call and Term Deposit investments.

To make it easier to administer and invest on behalf of their clients, the new app will send alerts to advisers. It will also provide:

A 360 view of a client portfolio which identifies non-invested cash balances, supporting advisers to evaluate and manage within the Agility ecosystem

non-invested cash balances, supporting advisers to evaluate and manage within the Agility ecosystem A watchlist and personalised functionality for cash investments about to mature

A powerful tool to identify and link daily market competitive rate opportunities with cash about to mature or cash that has matured

Hector Ortiz, Head of Sales for Cashwerkz said, "Cashwerkz was launched to innovate the online cash investment process and act in the best interests of Australian investors. It is critical we continue to innovate the functional capabilities of Cashwerkz marketplace to better meet the needs of all parties."

Rob Forbes, General Manager Technology Solutions for HUB24, added, "We value the automation and streamlining of administration for our client's cash investments. This collaboration with Cashwerkz to further develop new functionality will enhance Agility's solution for our clients to manage their investment activities and supports the ongoing growth of their At Call and Term deposit investment operations."

The app will have a phased rollout commencing in quarter four of 2020.

