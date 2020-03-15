Cashwerkz : updates interest rates for Australians, as they hunt for better returns

MEDIA RELEASE

Cashwerkz Marketplace Updates Interest Rates for Australians as they Hunt

for Better Returns

Cashwerkz unique online cash marketplace model now crucial to delivering market competitive interest rates for Australian investors with At Call and Term Deposit solutions from 51 Banks - Investors can earn from 0.85% up to 1.61% more than the RBA cash rate. Cashwerkz never touches the investor's money, funds are always transferred from their bank account to their new At Call or Term Deposit account using the Cashwerkz secure identification and verification platform.

Sydney 16 March 2020 - Cashwerkz(ASX: CWZ), the leading online platform in Australia uniquely designed for cash investing today re-affirmed its commitment to achieving better cash investment outcomes for Australians. Cashwerkz encourages competition, and higher yields with transparent daily offerings from 51 Authorised Deposit-Taking Institutions (ADI).

Highlighted market rates as at 16 March include:

Personal At Call 2.11% maximum rate (1.05% standard variable rate) Business At Call 1.60% maximum rates (0.75% standard variable rate) SMSF At Call 1.70% (0.95% standard variable rate) Cash Management Account 1.35% maximum rate (1.15%) 90 Day Term Deposit 1.9% per annum 4 year Term Deposit 2.0% per annum

Cash investments up to $250,000 are guaranteed by the Federal Government, and Cashwerkz never touches investor's money - delivering an added privacy and security benefit.

For Katherine Sadler, Group Head of Marketing for Cashwerkz: "Competition is more important than ever. With the cash rate dropping to a historic low and ongoing uncertainty in global equity markets, competitive returns above 0.5% can make a crucial difference to a savings or retirement strategy. This is particularly important for retirees facing a sustained low-interest-rate environment."

"Last year, we experienced a doubling of investor placements on the Cashwerkz platform. And we know our ADI partners are offering above market rates that are adding value. Today 79% of our investors return to re-invest with our ADI partners. Over the past few days and particularly in the last 24 hours we have watched many Australians visit the Cashwerkz marketplace to deliver market competitive rates as they look for better yields for their cash investments," she said.

Cashwerkz is a competitive marketplace for investors and advisers seeking competitive rates in one place underpinned with a federal government guarantee for investments up to $250,000, a transparent, efficient and secure environment backed up by regular reports that can support investments within 3-clicks at www.cashwerkz.com.au.