Cashwerkz : updates interest rates for Australians, as they hunt for better returns

MEDIA RELEASE
Cashwerkz Marketplace Updates Interest Rates for Australians as they Hunt
for Better Returns
Cashwerkz unique online cash marketplace model now crucial to delivering market competitive interest rates for Australian investors with At Call and Term Deposit solutions from 51 Banks - Investors can earn from 0.85% up to 1.61% more than the RBA cash rate. Cashwerkz never touches the investor's money, funds are always transferred from their bank account to their new At Call or Term Deposit account using the Cashwerkz secure identification and verification platform.
Sydney 16 March 2020 - Cashwerkz(ASX: CWZ), the leading online platform in Australia uniquely designed for cash investing today re-affirmed its commitment to achieving better cash investment outcomes for Australians. Cashwerkz encourages competition, and higher yields with transparent daily offerings from 51 Authorised Deposit-Taking Institutions (ADI).
Highlighted market rates as at 16 March include:
|
Personal At Call
|
2.11% maximum rate (1.05% standard variable rate)
|
Business At Call
|
1.60% maximum rates (0.75% standard variable rate)
|
SMSF At Call
|
1.70% (0.95% standard variable rate)
|
Cash Management Account
|
1.35% maximum rate (1.15%)
|
90 Day Term Deposit
|
1.9% per annum
|
4 year Term Deposit
|
2.0% per annum
Cash investments up to $250,000 are guaranteed by the Federal Government, and Cashwerkz never touches investor's money - delivering an added privacy and security benefit.
For Katherine Sadler, Group Head of Marketing for Cashwerkz: "Competition is more important than ever. With the cash rate dropping to a historic low and ongoing uncertainty in global equity markets, competitive returns above 0.5% can make a crucial difference to a savings or retirement strategy. This is particularly important for retirees facing a sustained low-interest-rate environment."
"Last year, we experienced a doubling of investor placements on the Cashwerkz platform. And we know our ADI partners are offering above market rates that are adding value. Today 79% of our investors return to re-invest with our ADI partners. Over the past few days and particularly in the last 24 hours we have watched many Australians visit the Cashwerkz marketplace to deliver market competitive rates as they look for better yields for their cash investments," she said.
Cashwerkz is a competitive marketplace for investors and advisers seeking competitive rates in one place underpinned with a federal government guarantee for investments up to $250,000, a transparent, efficient and secure environment backed up by regular reports that can support investments within 3-clicks at www.cashwerkz.com.au.
Cashwerkz continues to build out its innovative, user-friendly marketplace with strategic banking and ADI partners to deliver upon its goal - market competitive rates supporting the best interests of everyday Australians.
/ENDS
Further Details
For additional company information or media enquiries, please contact: Katherine Sadler
Group Head of Marketing, Cashwerkz 0457 562 645
Email: shareholders@cashwerkz.com.au
Cashwerkz Limited
The Cashwerkz Limited group of companies delivers an innovative online cash management marketplace in term deposit and At Call while providing funding to over 51 Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions and thousands of financial advisers and direct investors. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: CWZ) the group is headquartered in Australia. Cashwerkz Limited ABN 42 010 653 862 AFSL 260033.
Cashwerkz Technologies
Cashwerkz Technologies Pty Ltd (Cashwerkz Technologies) leverages the latest technology to deliver an innovative and streamlined approach to investing in term deposits and bonds, meeting the growing demand for a trusted, reliable and secure online platform direct investors and financial professionals can manage their defensive assets and transact cash investments seamlessly. Cashwerkz Technologies is a subsidiary of its parent company, Cashwerkz Limited alongside fixed interest solution experts, RIM Securities. Cashwerkz Technologies Pty Ltd ABN 70 164 806 357 AFSL 459645.
RIM Securities
RIM Securities established 14 years ago, is the independent fixed income specialist arm of Cashwerkz Limited. RIM securities have extensive experience in searching for the value to deliver stable income solutions to all types of investors who require custom solutions or access to wholesale markets across cash, term deposits and fixed bonds and floating-rate notes. RIM Securities Ltd ABN 86 111 273 048 AFSL 283119.
Trustees Australia Limited
Trustees Australia Limited delivers trusted, responsible entity services to fund managers and investors requiring bespoke solutions. Trustees Australia Limited ABN 63 010 579 058 AFSL 260038.
