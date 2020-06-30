Casino Group: Casino Group has finalised the sale to GBH of its subsidiary Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean





Casino Group has finalised the sale to GBH of its subsidiary Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean

Paris, 30th June 2020,

Casino Group announces that it has finalised the sale of its subsidiary Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean, for an enterprise value of €219 million.

Proceeds from the sale amount to €207 million based on an estimated net financial debt and working capital requirement at 30 June 2020, of which €186 million has been received today.

The completion of this sale follows the approval of the French Competition Authority.

It brings the total amount of proceeds received from the sale of non-strategic assets to €2.0 billion since July 2018, out of a total signed to date of €2.8 billion.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Régine GAGGIOLI – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

Attachment