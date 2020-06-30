Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Casino, Guichard-Perrachon    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casino Group: Casino Group has finalised the sale to GBH of its subsidiary Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT


Casino Group has finalised the sale to GBH of its subsidiary Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean

Paris, 30th June 2020,

Casino Group announces that it has finalised the sale of its subsidiary Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean, for an enterprise value of €219 million.

Proceeds from the sale amount to €207 million based on an estimated net financial debt and working capital requirement at 30 June 2020, of which €186 million has been received today.

The completion of this sale follows the approval of the French Competition Authority.

It brings the total amount of proceeds received from the sale of non-strategic assets to €2.0 billion since July 2018, out of a total signed to date of €2.8 billion.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Régine GAGGIOLI – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr
or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

 PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS  -  +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON
12:01pCASINO GROUP : Casino Group has finalised the sale to GBH of its subsidiary Vind..
GL
06/17CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : shareholders grant French investor Fimalac board sea..
RE
06/17CASINO GROUP : Release of information at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the ..
GL
06/17CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Proxy Statments
CO
05/27CASINO GROUP : Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extra..
AQ
05/15CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Groupe Casino - Q1 2020 additional financial informa..
GL
05/05Ocado investor Royal London to oppose CEO's $73 million payout
RE
05/05CNOVA N : Publishes Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/05CNOVA N : Publishes Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders  
AQ
04/30CASINO GROUP : Release of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 257 M 37 302 M 37 302 M
Net income 2020 227 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2020 4 242 M 4 758 M 4 758 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 3 590 M 4 038 M 4 027 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 209 696
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,24 €
Last Close Price 33,37 €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julia Perroni Deputy Director-Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON-19.98%4 038
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.10%31 409
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.19%28 879
TESCO PLC-9.05%27 721
SYSCO CORPORATION-36.38%27 625
KROGER17.73%26 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group