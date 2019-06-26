Log in
Brazil unit of France's Casino to buy Colombian subsidiary in restructure

06/26/2019 | 07:33pm EDT
A customer shops in a Casino supermarket in Nice

BRASILIA (Reuters) - French retailing group Casino plans to restructure its Latin America business with its Brazil subsidiary retailer GPA to buy all shares in Colombian unit Almacenes Exito SA, GPA said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under the restructuring plan, GPA would use cash to acquire all shares in Almacenes Exito with a potential purchase price of 16,000 to 18,000 Colombian pesos per share ($5.03 to $5.66 per share). Casino would acquire all controlling shares in GPA indirectly owned by Exito.

GPA indicated its initial support for the plan and created a special committee to consider the proposal.

The restructuring would also see GPA's shares migrate to the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil's stock exchange, a move that requires it to comply with stricter governance standards.

Earlier this month, GPA sold its 36% stake in Brazilian appliance and electronics seller Via Varejo in an auction, raising 2.3 billion reais (£471.6 million).

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALMACENES EXITO S.A. -0.41% 14440 End-of-day quote.16.83%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 3.09% 29.98 Real-time Quote.-19.98%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO -1.50% 84.61 End-of-day quote.7.80%
