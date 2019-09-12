Log in
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
Casino Group: Casino Group pursues the implementation of its simplification project in Latin America

09/12/2019

                         
                                      
September 13th, 2019

Casino Group pursues the implementation of its simplification project in Latin America by signing agreements with GPA and Éxito in view of the forthcoming launch by GPA of an all-cash tender offer on Éxito

Casino announces the successful completion of the corporate approvals necessary to the launch by GPA of an all-cash tender offer on Éxito and the acquisition by Casino of the shares held by Éxito in Segisor (which itself holds directly and indirectly 99.9% of the voting rights and 37.3% of the economic rights in GPA).

Yesterday, Éxito’s Board of Directors (unanimously) and Éxito’s General Shareholders’ Meeting approved the sale to Casino of all shares held by Éxito in Segisor in the terms announced on August 19th, 2019.

Accordingly, Casino has signed:

  • A pre-agreement with GPA pursuant to which (i) GPA shall launch, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, an all-cash tender offer to acquire up to 100% of Éxito at 18,000 COP per share and (ii) Casino shall tender its entire stake (55.3%);
  • The share purchase agreement with Éxito pursuant to which Casino would acquire the shares held by Éxito in Segisor.  

The closing of the share purchase agreement with Éxito is subject to the allocation (Adjudicación) of GPA’s tender offer on Éxito.


 

CASINO GROUP

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
Or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:

Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
Or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr
Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr
- 33(0)1 53 70 74 84

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

 

Attachment

