CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
Casino Group: Release of the 2018 annual financial report in English

03/28/2019

RELEASE OF THE 2018

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

The Casino group has released its 2018 annual financial report, in English, on its website. It is available following this link:

www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Casino-Group-Financial-report.pdf

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Régine Gaggioli - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

 PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS  -  +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

 

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Groupe Casino via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 38 098 M
EBIT 2019 1 247 M
Net income 2019 335 M
Debt 2019 4 137 M
Yield 2019 8,03%
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
P/E ratio 2020 10,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 4 264 M
Income Statement Evolution
