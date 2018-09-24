Log in
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON (CO)

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON (CO)
09/21 05:38:39 pm
36.04 EUR   -1.96%
06:27aCasino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination
DJ
09/23CASINO GROUP : Press release
AQ
09/23CASINO GROUP : Press release
GL
Casino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination

09/24/2018 | 06:27am CEST

By WSJ Staff

Casino Guichard-Perrachon, also known as Casino Group, said Sunday it was contacted by Carrefour over the past few days "with a view to a possible combination."

In a news release, Casino said its board met Sunday and unanimously decided to "reject Carrefour's approach."

"Casino thus intends to take all necessary action to defend the group's corporate interest, and its structural integrity, a key factor for the success of its strategy," the company said.

Casino, a retailer that is based in the French city of Saint-Étienne, "acknowledged the barriers, in France and in Brazil, to a combination with Carrefour, especially in terms of competition and employment."

In a separate news release, retailer Carrefour denied having solicited Casino. Carrefour is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, a commune in the western suburbs of Paris.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR -0.54% 16.59 Real-time Quote.-8.04%
CARREFOUR SA --End-of-day quote.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON -1.96% 36.04 Real-time Quote.-28.72%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 37 259 M
EBIT 2018 1 199 M
Net income 2018 303 M
Debt 2018 4 871 M
Yield 2018 8,65%
P/E ratio 2018 13,34
P/E ratio 2019 11,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 3 955 M
Chart CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Corporate Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Gérald de Roquemaurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON-28.72%4 646
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.69%39 492
SYSCO CORPORATION20.15%37 928
TESCO13.17%30 570
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.36%28 295
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.92%26 376
