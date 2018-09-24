Casino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination

By WSJ Staff



Casino Guichard-Perrachon, also known as Casino Group, said Sunday it was contacted by Carrefour over the past few days "with a view to a possible combination."

In a news release, Casino said its board met Sunday and unanimously decided to "reject Carrefour's approach."

"Casino thus intends to take all necessary action to defend the group's corporate interest, and its structural integrity, a key factor for the success of its strategy," the company said.

Casino, a retailer that is based in the French city of Saint-Étienne, "acknowledged the barriers, in France and in Brazil, to a combination with Carrefour, especially in terms of competition and employment."

In a separate news release, retailer Carrefour denied having solicited Casino. Carrefour is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, a commune in the western suburbs of Paris.