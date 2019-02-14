Casino Group: Signing of an agreement with Compass Group to sell R2C





February 14, 2019

The Casino Group signs an agreement with Compass Group to sell R2C, its contract catering services

The Casino Group announces today the signature of an agreement with Compass Group providing for the sale of Casino's contract catering services, R2C.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2019, subject to consultation with the employee representative bodies and the approval of the French Competition Authority.

With this operation, the Casino Group is pursuing the initiatives already under way to significantly increase its profitability and strengthen its financial profile, in line with its strategic priorities.

