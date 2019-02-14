Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Casino Guichard-Perrachon    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Casino Group: Signing of an agreement with Compass Group to sell R2C

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:46am EST

                         
                                        

February 14, 2019

The Casino Group signs an agreement with Compass Group to sell R2C, its contract catering services

The Casino Group announces today the signature of an agreement with Compass Group providing for the sale of Casino's contract catering services, R2C.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2019, subject to consultation with the employee representative bodies and the approval of the French Competition Authority.

With this operation, the Casino Group is pursuing the initiatives already under way to significantly increase its profitability and strengthen its financial profile, in line with its strategic priorities.


 CASINO GROUP

ANALYSTS AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

Or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:         

Casino Group - Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

Or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

+33(0)1 53 70 74 84 -

Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr

Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Groupe Casino via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
01:59aFrench retailer Casino to sell catering arm 'R2C' to Compass
RE
01:46aCASINO GROUP : Signing of an agreement with Compass Group to sell R2C
GL
02/05Ocado Rises as Investors Buy Into High Hopes for 'Microsoft of Retail' --Upda..
DJ
01/24GROUPE CASINO : The Casino Group and Rothschild Martin Maurel have entered into ..
GL
01/23Retailer Carrefour's shares climb after reassuring fourth-quarter sales
RE
01/23CARREFOUR : Retailer Carrefour's shares rise after fourth-quarter sales update
RE
01/22CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Retailer Casino to sell off 26 stores to Fortress in..
AQ
01/21France's Casino sells stores to Fortress, hits asset sales target
RE
01/21France's Casino sells stores to Fortress, hits asset sales target
RE
01/21CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Agrees to Sell 26 Properties Worth EUR501 Million; C..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 673 M
EBIT 2018 1 158 M
Net income 2018 286 M
Debt 2018 4 242 M
Yield 2018 7,19%
P/E ratio 2018 18,05
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 4 757 M
Chart CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,4 €
Spread / Average Target -9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Corporate Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Gérald de Roquemaurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON19.29%5 364
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.92%38 800
SYSCO CORPORATION6.83%34 371
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.05%31 099
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.23%28 519
TESCO17.57%28 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.