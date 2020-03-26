Casino Guichard Perrachon : 2019 Full-year results

Consolidated trading profit of €1,292m, up +5.5% at constant exchange rates
(excluding tax credits)
In France, Retail trading margin of 3.8% (+0.5pt vs. 2018)
Reduction in France net debt to €2.3bn
Acceleration of strategic repositioning of operations in France
In France
Acceleration of strategic repositioning to focus on buoyant formatswith the disposal of Leader Price, bringing the total proceeds from signed disposals under the disposal plan to €2.8bn
Gross sales under banner up +1,9% on a same-store basis
24% of the activity done through E-commerce in Q4 2019 vs 18% in 2018
Retail trading margin up +0.5pt to 3.8%, with trading profit up +12% to €622m1
Reduction in net debt to €2.3bn driven by the disposal plan, with recurring free cash flow (excluding the disposal and Rocade plans) of €367m2 (€576m excludingnon-recurringitems)
Major milestone achieved in retail business modernisation, with faster development of automated checkout systems (smartphone,self-servicecheckouts, autonomous stores) and growth in home delivery services (Ocado warehouse launched on a test basis on 18 March 2020)
In Latin America
Simplified Group structure in Latin America, with all businesses placed under the umbrella of the GPA subsidiary
Assaí's excellent momentum confirmed, with sales up +22%3 and margin up +20bps3
Success of Éxito's new formats and a 20bps3 improvement in margin
Digital transformation and strong growth in E-commerce,up nearly +40%3
In the context of the Covid-19 crisis, Casino Group is focusing on its core mission of ensuring that all communities have uninterrupted food supplies
The key priority is the implementation of necessary measures to protect the health of employees
and clients at all workplaces and in all areas open to the public: distribution of face masks andhydro-alcoholicgels, installation of plexiglass screens at check-outs, respect of social distancing measures between clients, promotion of automatic payment solutions (up to 50% of payment flows in the hypermarkets in France)
Like other food retailers4, the Group is faced with unprecedented demand,both in stores and for Drive or home delivery services.In France, demand in large cities isparticularly high in the convenience stores and onE-commercesites. With a network of 7,200 stores and the CdiscountE-commercebanner, the Group is ready to fulfil its mission
Acrisis management unit has been set up and is in continuous contact with suppliers and public
authorities to ensure supply chain continuity and to secure operations in the stores and E-commerce fulfilment centres
Initiatives to help the most vulnerable populationshave been launched (shopping hours reserved for over 65s andcare-givers,ready-to-deliverbaskets, telephone orders, expanded Cdiscount food offering)
2019 Key figures
Change
Reported
at constant exch.
In €m, post-IFRS 16
2018 restated
2019
change
rates
Net sales
34,329
34,645
+0.9%
+4.2%1
EBITDA
2,669
2,640
-1.1%
+0.6%
Trading profit
1,364
1,292
-5.3%
-3.1%
Trading profit excl. tax
1,252
1,292
+3.2%
+5.5%
credits
Underlying net profit, Group
327
212
-35.4%
-34.9%
share
Underlying diluted earnings per
2.57
1.62
-37.2%
-34.6%
share
Net debt
(3,378)
(4,053)
-675
n.m.
o/w France Retail
(2,724)
(2,282)
+441
n.m.
The Board of Directors met on 24 March 2020 to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2019.
The 2018 and 2019 financial statements are presented in accordance with IFRS 16 - Leases, the Group having elected to apply the "full retrospective" transition method. Via Varejo, which was sold on 14 June 2019, is presented as a discontinued operation in 2018 and from January 1st to June 30 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. In light of the decision made in 2019 to divest Leader Price, this business is presented as a discontinued operation in 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. The 2018 financial statements have been restated to permit meaningful comparisons with 2019. The auditors have completed their audit procedures on the financial statements and are in the process of issuing their report.
1 Change in net sales presented on an organic basis
During the year, the Group continued its development in France focused on its strategic priorities and on buoyant formats.
Premium and convenience formats
The sale of Leader Pricerepresents a key milestone in the Group's strategy of repositioning its operations to focus on buoyant formats.
Relaunch of expansion in convenience (including premium) with 213 stores opened.
Launch of commercial synergies between Monoprix and Franprix.
Net sales in the organic segment increasedsharply to €1.1bn, driven by the general banners, which recorded growth in sales of +11% (share of organic sales of +14% at Monoprix), and by the expansion of Naturalia.
E-commerce and digital solutions
24% of the activity done through E-commerce in Q4 2019 vs. 18% in 2018.
The Group extended itsleadership innon-foodE-commerce via Cdiscount, which recorded GMV of nearly €4bn1 in 2019. The +9.1%1 organic increase of GMV was driven by continued expansion of the marketplace, which accounted for 38.1%1 of GMV, and by B2C services.
The Group continued to develop thefoodE-commerce2 segment, up +11% to €353m, led by the successful partnership with Amazon. Food E-commerce has been accelerating strongly over the last few weeks. The Ocado warehouse has been operating on a test basis since 18 March 2020.
The Group hasover 300 autonomous stores at end-2019 generating a 0.8% Q4 increase in customer
traffic in France, including 2.3% growth in supermarket traffic. Openings are facilitated by the CasinoMax app whose penetration is strong with 20% of sales generated by users in the last two months of the year3.
The new "CasinoMax Extra" subscription loyalty program reserved for users of the application has 80,000 subscribers at the end of 2019. In addition, 45%4 of payments in hypermarkets and 36%4 in supermarkets are now made by smartphone or automatic check-out corresponding to a profound evolution of the model particularly adapted in the current period.
In Latin America, very good performance in the Cash & Carry segment and refurbished formats; sharp acceleration in E-commerce.
In Latin America, GPA's performance was driven by the Cash & Carry business (Assaí), which recorded organic growth of +22%1, and by the refurbished and convenience formats. E-commerce sales were up +40%1. In Colombia, the Éxito Wow, Carulla Fresh Market and Surtimayorista formats met with resounding success. Growth in the E-commerce business came to +37%1.
The Group has sped up development of its new B2B businesses, which serve as additional growth levers.
GreenYellow
In 2019, GreenYellow accelerated the development of its photovoltaic business, resulting in a threefold increase in its pipeline to 451MWp at end-2019 and EBITDA of €76m.
GreenYellow has made strong international expansion (in Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Indian Ocean region) and has continued to diversify its customer portfolio alongside public authorities and manufacturers (such as Schneider Electric and STMicroElectronics). The subsidiary has forged major strategic partnerships: Reservoir Sun which is now the key player in solar self-consumption in France (over 100MWp secured in one year), and Allego which intends to deploy France's largest network of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations.
Data and Data Centers
The Data and Data Centers division generated €67m in sales, up +51% from 2018.
In the Data business, the two Casino Group's entities, 3W.relevanC and Maxit, are being combined to form relevanC, a key player in digital marketing. relevanC will provide brands and retailers with customer acquisition and retention solutions, based on targeting strategies and impact measurement, via two divisions:
relevanC advertising (formerly 3w.relevanC): media and marketing solutions, enhanced by transactional data, insights and measurement, to meet all the multi-channel marketing challenges related to target shoppers, and;
relevanC retail tech (formerly Maxit): technological solutions enabling retailers to optimise the performance of their marketing campaigns by using their data to personalise the customer relationship.
In the Data Centers business, ScaleMax has diversified its portfolio of external customers (notably including BNP Paribas, Natixis and Mac Guff) and deployed 20,000 cores in one year.
The Group also sped up the execution of key strategic and financial plans, resulting in a reinforced financial structure.
The Group recorded €2.8bn innon-strategicassets sold since June 2018, of which €1.8m in proceeds had been collected by end-2019. Disposals that are signed but not yet collected represent an amount of €1bn, that will help the Group to reimburse or buyback the bonds maturing in 2021-2022 (with a total of €1.1bn in bonds to be redeemed after the refinancing operation).
The sale of Leader Price1 completes the Rocade plan initiated at the end of 2018. The Group has sold 17 integrated hypermarkets and 14 integrated supermarkets, and closed 4 loss-making integrated supermarkets. Excluding Leader Price, the impact on sales is -€500m on a full year basis, partly offset by the rallying of franchisees with a gross sales under banner of nearly €300m. The full year impact of the Rocade plan on trading profit is a positive €50m (a positive €18m in 2019).
As announced in Q4 2019, the Group has finalised its refinancing plan in France and completed the reorganisation of its operations in Latin America under Brazilian subsidiary GPA, which has been listed on the Novo Mercado since 2 March 2020.
2019 Full Year Results
In 2019, Group consolidated net sales amounted to €34.6bn, up +4.2% on an organic basis1 and up +0.9% after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and hyperinflation of -1.9% and the effect of changes in scope of -0.8%.
In France, sales were up +0.3% on asame-storebasis. Including Cdiscount, gross sales under banner in France were up +1.9% on a same-store basis.
E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume ("GMV") came to €4bn, a year-on-year increase of +9.1%2 on an organic basis, led by the expansion of the marketplace.
Sales in Latin America were up sharply by +9.7% on an organic basis1, mainly supported by the very good performance in the Cash & Carry segment (Assaí), which recorded organic growth of +22%2.
Consolidated trading profit came to €1,292m, a change of -5.3% including the impact of currency effects and a change of -3.1% at constant exchange rates. Excluding tax credits in Brazil, consolidated trading profit was up +3.2% in total and +5.5% at constant exchange rates.
In France, EBITDA margin improved by +57bps to 9.0% of sales. Retail trading profit came to €622m, up +11.6%, i.e. a retail trading margin of 3.8%. Pre-IFRS 16 retail trading profit improved by +4.9% to €517m. The effects of the Rocade plan and thecost-savingplans more than offset the €68m increase in rental expenses related to the disposals of store properties.
E-commerce(Cdiscount) EBITDA amounted to €69m, an increase of +€30m driven primarily by the marketplace and increased monetisation revenue in both B2B and B2C services. EBITDA margin improved by +153bps to reach 3.5% of net sales.
In Latin America, the trading profit excluding tax credits amounted to €612m, almost stable excluding exchange rate effects(-1,0%at constant exchange rates). In Brazil, Assaí's trading margin excluding tax credits improved and Multivarejo was impacted by investments in promotional campaigns. Éxito's trading margin increased driven by the success of new concepts andE-commerce. Latin America trading profit including tax credits and exchange rate effects was down -19.3%due to the absence of tax credits in 2019 and a currency effect of nearly-4%.
Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share3
Underlying net financial expense for the period came to -€716m(-€448m excl. interest expense on lease liabilities) vs.-€629min 2018(-€411mexcl. interest expense on lease liabilities). In France, the underlying net financial expense excluding interest expense on lease liabilities is stable. The underlying net financial expense in E-commerceis stable vs. 2018. In Latin America, net financial expense increased in line with the financing of GPA in the context of the takeover bid on Éxito.
Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share totalled €212m, compared with €327m in 2018 mainly due to a decrease in trading profit in Brazil related to the absence of tax credits and a change in tax expense in France due to lower activations of tax loss carryforwards than in 2018 (notably Cdiscount) and the transformation of the CICE into an taxable social expense.
Diluted underlying earnings per share4stood at €1.62, vs. €2.57 in 2018.
Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share
Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share came out at-€384m,compared with-€60min 2018, reflecting an increase innon-recurringnon-cashcosts relating to the disposal plan. Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share came out at-€1,048m,compared with-€57min 2018, mainly due to goodwill impairment.
Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to-€1,432m,vs.-€117min 2018.
Financial position at 31 December 2019
Consolidated cash flow from continuing operations came to €2,172m vs. €2,414m in 2018.
Casino Group consolidated net debt stood at €4.1bn at 31 December 2019 vs. €3.4bn at 31 December 2018. The increase in consolidated net debt reflects the net impact of the reorganisation in Latin America (repurchase of Éxito's share in GPA by Casino, GPA's takeover bid for Éxito), while France net debt decreased to €2.3bn (vs. €2.7bn atend-2018) and E-commerce debt was close to stable.
At 31 December 2019, Casino in France1 had €4.0bn in liquidity, composed of a gross cash position of €1.7bn and confirmed undrawn lines of credit of €2.3bn. The Group also had €193m in an escrow account for the repayment of the bond that matured early March 2020.
2020 outlook
The Casino Group is fully committed to secure the supply of populations, while ensuring the protection of employees and clients.
The Group's strengths (convenience, E-commerce, automatic payment solutions) are being deployed to meet customers' needs in the safest possible manner.
The Group will pursue the accelerated adaptation of its operating processes and the development of new offers responding to the current unprecedented situation.
1 Casino Group's holding structure, including the French activities and wholly-owned holding companies
Consolidated net sales by segment
Net sales
Change at constant
2018 restated
2019
Change
exch. rates
In €m, post-IFRS 16
France Retail
16,786
16,322
-2.8%
-
Latam Retail
15,577
16,358
+5.0%
+9.7%1
E-commerce
1,965
1,966
+0.0%
-
(Cdiscount)
Group total
34,329
34,645
+0.9%
+4.2%1
Consolidated EBITDA by segment
EBITDA
Change at constant
2018 restated
2019
Change
exch. rates
In €m, post-IFRS 16
France Retail
1,413
1,467
+3.8%
+3.9%
Latam Retail
1,217
1,104
-9.3%
-5.7%
E-commerce
39
69
+77.5%
+77.5%
(Cdiscount)
Group total
2,669
2,640
-1.1%
+0.6%
Consolidated trading profit by segment
Trading profit
Change at constant
2018 restated
2019
Change
exch. rates
In €m, post-IFRS 16
France Retail
618
676
+9.4%
+9.6%
Latam Retail
758
612
-19.3%
-15.5%
E-commerce
(12)
4
n.m.
n.m.
(Cdiscount)
Group total
1,364
1,292
-5.3%
-3.1%
Change in net debt by entity
In €m, post-IFRS 16
2018 restated
Change
2019
France Retail
(2,724)
+441
(2,282)
E-commerce (Cdiscount)
(199)
-22
(221)
Latam Retail
(1,018)
-532
(1,550)
o/w GPA
(200)
-1,775
(1,975)
o/w Éxito
(423)
+1,060
638
o/w Segisor
(389)
+204
(185)
Latam Electronics
563
-563
-
Total
(3,378)
-675
(4,053)
Group net debt - 2019
In €m, post-IFRS 16
2018 restated
2019
Group net debt as of 1 January
(4,069)
(3,378)
Free cash flow1
2,104
1,786
Interest expense (including interest on lease liabilities)
(629)
(617)
Dividends paid to shareholders and holders of TSSDI
(491)
(299)
deeply-subordinated bonds
Share buybacks and transactions
129
(1,011)
with non-controlling interests
Other net financial investments
61
(240)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(617)
(713)
Other non-cash items
(493)
(83)
Assets held for sale recognised in accordance
628
503
with IFRS 5
Group net debt as of 31 December
(3,378)
(4,053)
France net debt - 2019
In €m, post-IFRS 16
2018 restated
2019
France net debt as of 1 January
(3,703)
(2,724)
Free cash flow1 + net proceeds from disposal
1,066
1,057
and Rocade plans
Interest expense (excluding interest on lease liabilities)
(133)
(161)
Dividends paid to shareholders and holders of TSSDI
(400)
(211)
deeply-subordinated bonds
Share buybacks and transactions
(97)
(90)
with non-controlling interests
GreenYellow capital increase
149
-
Other net financial investments
69
(439)2
(excl. disposal plan and Rocade)
Other non-cash items
(459)
(20)3
o/w non-cash financial expenses
(11)
(6)
Assets held for sale recognised in accordance with IFRS 5
585
503
Segisor
200
(198)
Change in net debt
980
441
France net debt as of 31 December
(2,724)
(2,282)
2019 Results1
In €m, post-IFRS 16
2018 restated
2019
Net sales
34,329
34,645
EBITDA
2,669
2,640
Trading profit
1,364
1,292
Trading profit and share of profit
1,424
1,338
of equity-accounted investees
Other operating income and expenses
(402)
(719)
Operating profit
962
574
Net finance costs
(320)
(356)
Other financial income and expenses
(356)
(394)
Income taxes
(188)
(137)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
60
46
Net profit (loss) from continuing operations,
(60)
(384)
Group share
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations,
(57)
(1,048)
Group share
Net profit (loss), Group share
(117)
(1,432)
Underlying net profit, Group share
327
212
1 The 2018 and 2019 financial statements are presented in accordance with IFRS 16 - Leases, the Group having elected to apply the "full retrospective" transition method.
Via Varejo, which was sold on 14 June 2019, is presented as a discontinued operation in 2018 and from January 1st to June 30 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. In light of the decision made in 2019 to divest Leader Price, this business is presented as a discontinued operation in 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. The 2018 financial statements have been restated to permit meaningful comparisons with 2019.
Underlying net profit
2018
2018
2019
In €m, post-IFRS 16
restated
Adjustments
underlying
2019
Adjustments
underlying
Trading profit
1,364
0
1,364
1,292
0
1,292
Other operating income
(402)
402
0
(719)
719
0
and expenses
Operating profit
962
402
1,364
574
719
1,292
Net finance costs
(320)
0
(320)
(356)
0
(356)
Other financial income
(356)
47
(310)
(394)
34
(360)
and expenses1
Income taxes2
(188)
(13)
(201)
(137)
(116)
(253)
Share of profit of equity-
60
0
60
46
0
46
accounted investees
Net profit (loss)
159
436
594
(268)
637
369
from continuing operations
o/w attributable
218
49
267
116
41
157
to non-controlling interests3
o/w Group share
(60)
387
327
(384)
596
212
Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the implementation of IFRIC 23.
Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to equity derivative instruments (such as total return swaps and forward instruments related to GPA shares) and the effects of discounting Brazilian tax liabilities.
Other financial income and expenses have been restated, primarily for the impact of discounting tax liabilities, as well as for changes in the fair value of the total return swaps on GPA shares and the GPA forward
Income taxes have been restated for tax effects corresponding to the above restated financial items and the tax effects of the restatements
Non-controllinginterests have been restated for the amounts relating to the restated items listed above.
