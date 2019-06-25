Casino Guichard Perrachon : Appointment of Jean Paul Mochet as President of Monoprix

25 juin 2019
APPOINTMENT OF JEAN PAUL MOCHET AS PRESIDENT OF MONOPRIX
After three years with the Casino Group, Régis SCHULTZ , President of Monoprix, wanted to pursue new professional projects internationally.
Jean-Paul MOCHET is appointed President of Monoprix. At the same time, he retains his duties as President of Franprix.
He will take up his new position on Monday, July the 15th.
GROUPE CASINO
CONTACTS ANALYSTES ET INVESTISSEURS :
Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 Ou
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr
CONTACTS PRESSE :
Groupe Casino - Direction de la Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 Ou
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Agence IMAGE 7
+33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr - Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr
Disclaimer
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:11:01 UTC