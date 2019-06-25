Log in
Casino Guichard Perrachon : Appointment of Jean Paul Mochet as President of Monoprix

06/25/2019

25 juin 2019

APPOINTMENT OF JEAN PAUL MOCHET AS PRESIDENT OF MONOPRIX

After three years with the Casino Group, Régis SCHULTZ , President of Monoprix, wanted to pursue new professional projects internationally.

Jean-Paul MOCHET is appointed President of Monoprix. At the same time, he retains his duties as President of Franprix.

He will take up his new position on Monday, July the 15th.

GROUPE CASINO

CONTACTS ANALYSTES ET INVESTISSEURS :

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 Ou

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

CONTACTS PRESSE :

Groupe Casino - Direction de la Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 Ou

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

+33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr - Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

Paris, 25 juin 2019

1

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:11:01 UTC
