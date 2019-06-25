Casino Guichard Perrachon : Appointment of Jean Paul Mochet as President of Monoprix

25 juin 2019

APPOINTMENT OF JEAN PAUL MOCHET AS PRESIDENT OF MONOPRIX

After three years with the Casino Group, Régis SCHULTZ , President of Monoprix, wanted to pursue new professional projects internationally.

Jean-Paul MOCHET is appointed President of Monoprix. At the same time, he retains his duties as President of Franprix.

He will take up his new position on Monday, July the 15th.

GROUPE CASINO

