Casino Guichard Perrachon : Group has signed agreements to sell 20 “A la Bonne Heure” and “Coeur de Blé” restaurants to Crescendo Restauration Group

October 17th, 2019

Casino Group has signed agreements to sell 20 "A la Bonne Heure" and

"Coeur de Blé" restaurants to Crescendo Restauration Group

Casino Group announced today that it has signed agreements to sell to Crescendo Restauration Group 20 restaurants under "A la Bonne Heure" and "Coeur de Blé" banners and the real estate of 6 restaurants operated by franchisees.

The agreements signed represent a total amount of approximately €20 million.

They provide for the continuation of the employment contracts of the restaurants' employees, in accordance with legal rules.

The sale is expected to be largely completed at the end of 2019, subject to the usual conditions precedent.

Created in 1992 by Christopher Shafroth, Crescendo Restauration opened its first restaurant in La Teste de Buch, Gironde, and now has 80 restaurants, operated under four banners: "Crescendo", "Jules & John", "Chez Jules" and "Les Comptoirs d'Alice".