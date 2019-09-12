Casino Guichard Perrachon : Group pursues the implementation of its simplification project in Latin America by signing agreements with GPA and Éxito in view of the forthcoming launch by GPA of an all-cash tender offer on Éxito

September 13th, 2019

Casino Group pursues the implementation of its simplification project in Latin America by signing agreements with GPA and Éxito in view of the forthcoming launch by GPA of an all-cash tender offer on Éxito

Casino announces the successful completion of the corporate approvals necessary to the launch by GPA of an all-cash tender offer on Éxito and the acquisition by Casino of the shares held by Éxito in Segisor (which itself holds directly and indirectly 99.9% of the voting rights and 37.3% of the economic rights in GPA).

Yesterday, Éxito's Board of Directors (unanimously) and Éxito's General Shareholders' Meeting approved the sale to Casino of all shares held by Éxito in Segisor in the terms announced on August 19th, 2019.

Accordingly, Casino has signed:

- A pre-agreement with GPA pursuant to which (i) GPA shall launch, through a wholly- owned subsidiary, an all-cash tender offer to acquire up to 100% of Éxito at 18,000 COP per share and (ii) Casino shall tender its entire stake (55.3%);

The share purchase agreement with Éxito pursuant to which Casino would acquire the shares held by Éxito in Segisor.

The closing of the share purchase agreement with Éxito is subject to the allocation (Adjudicación) of GPA's tender offer on Éxito.