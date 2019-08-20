Casino Guichard Perrachon : Identifies EUR2 Billion More French Assets to Sell

By Nathan Allen



Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (CO.FR) said Tuesday that it has identified around 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) of assets in France that it intends to sell as part of a two-phase disposal program.

Under the first phase, which should be completed by the first quarter of 2020, Casino plans to sell EUR2.5 billion in assets, of which EUR2.1 billion has already been signed.

The latest group of assets identified will form the second phase of the disposal program and Casino expects to complete the sales by the end of the first quarter of 2021, it said.

