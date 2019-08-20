Casino Guichard Perrachon : Improves Offer for GPA

By Pietro Lombardi



Casino Guichard-Perrachon said late Monday that it has raised its offer for the stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.BR) that Exito owns through French company Segisor.

The deal is part of the French retailer's plan to simplify the structure of its Latin America operations, a plan it presented in June. Segisor holds 99.9% of the voting rights and 37.3% of the economic rights of GPA. Under the plan, Casino would eventually own 41.4% of GPA, which would itself control Exito and its subsidiaries in Uruguay and Argentina.

The amended offer includes a higher price for each GPA share, with the French company now offering 113 Brazilian reais($28.05) instead of BRL109. It also includes "a partial purchase price matching clause (equal to 80% of the price difference) on the 49.8 million GPA shares that Casino would indirectly acquire from Exito in case of disposal of all or part of such shares above 113 BRL per share within 15 months," it said.

The new offer is valid until August 27.

