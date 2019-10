By Pietro Lombardi



Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (CO.FR) has agreed to sell 20 restaurants to Crescendo Restauration Group for 20 million euros ($22.1 million).

The deal includes the real estate of six restaurants managed by franchisees, the French retailer said Thursday.

The sale should be mostly completed by the end of the year, it said.

