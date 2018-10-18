Casino Guichard Perrachon : to Dispose of 14 Monoprix Real-Estate Assets

By Anthony Shevlin



Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (CO.FR) said Thursday it signed an agreement with AG2R La Mondiale to dispose of 14 Monoprix real-estate assets.

The French retailer said the real-estate assets have a total value of 180 million euros ($207.7 million) after deducting registration fees. The annual rent is EUR8.6 million, Casino said.

Casino expects the proceeds from the disposal to be received no later than January 2019.

The disposal follows the sale of 55 Monoprix real-estate assets earlier this month for a total value of EUR565 million.

In June the company announced a EUR1.5-billion asset-disposal plan to accelerate its deleveraging strategy in France.

The retailer said half of the planned disposals, which include real-estate assets, will be completed in 2018, with the other half to be completed in early 2019. By year-end, Casino said it should be able to cut net debt in France by EUR1 billion.

"Leverage in the French business has been a key concern in the market, recently driving a rapid share-price decline as worries over Rallye refinancing and Casino's French cash flow resurfaced," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

