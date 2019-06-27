Log in
Casino Guichard Perrachon : to Simplify Structure of Latin America Operations

06/27/2019 | 01:40am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Casino Guichard-Perrachon said Thursday that it plans to simplify the structure of its operations in Latin America.

The French retailer said the board of directors of its Brazilian subsidiary Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.BR) approved the formation of an ad-hoc committee of independent directors that will work on a review involving an all-cash tender offer launch by GPA on all of Exito's shares, to which Casino would tender its 55.3% stake.

Casino would acquire the shares held by Exito in Segisor, which itself holds 99.9% of the voting rights and 37.3% of the economic rights of GPA.

Furthermore, the review would involve the migration of GPA shares to the Novo Mercado B3 listing segment. The preferred shares would be converted into ordinary shares at a 1:1 ratio, Casino said.

This will end the existence of two classes of shares and give GPA access to an extended base of international investors, the company said.

"The tender offer share price offered by GPA and the acquisition price by Casino of the shares held by Exito in Segisor would both include premiums over their current share prices," the French retailer said.

Once finalized, Casino would solely own 41.4% of GPA, which would itself control Exito and its subsidiaries in Uruguay and Argentina.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 3.09% 29.98 Real-time Quote.-17.50%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO -1.50% 84.61 End-of-day quote.6.08%
