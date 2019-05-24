Log in
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
European shares inch higher after Trump signals on trade

05/24/2019
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares recovered some ground on Friday after a bruising session a day earlier, as U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a swift end to the ongoing trade war with China that has dominated trade on financial markets over the past year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% by 0707 GMT but remained on track to post a weekly loss and its first monthly decline since a sell-off at the end of last year that knocked 15% off the index.

Addressing the latest flashpoint, Trump said late on Thursday that U.S. complaints against Huawei Technologies could be resolved within the U.S.-China trade deal framework, however no high-level talks between the two countries have been scheduled as yet.

Germany's trade-sensitive DAX, up 0.8%, led the charge among the country indexes while auto and mining stocks were the top performers among European sectors.

A slight recovery in the pound kept a lid on advances in London's bluechip FTSE 100, which tends to underperform when the currency rises. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce the date of her departure.

In a relatively quiet day for company news, France's Casino shares gained 2% after the retailer said that the filing of its parent company Rallye for protection from creditors had no impact on the execution of its strategy.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 12.20% 31.41 Real-time Quote.-23.12%
DAX 0.73% 12043.33 Delayed Quote.13.20%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL -1.98% 24.79 End-of-day quote.10.92%
RALLYE -61.84% 2.9 Real-time Quote.-15.65%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.52% 375.93 Delayed Quote.12.30%
THOMAS COOK GROUP 1.48% 12.6297 Delayed Quote.-59.46%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 304 M
Debt 2019 3 836 M
Yield 2019 11,2%
P/E ratio 2019 9,48
P/E ratio 2020 7,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 3 066 M
Chart CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 38,1 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Corporate Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Gérald de Roquemaurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON-23.12%3 429
SYSCO CORPORATION20.35%38 759
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD14.24%30 568
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.05%29 917
TESCO20.88%28 804
AHOLD DELHAIZE-8.36%26 998
