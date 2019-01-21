Log in
France's Casino sells stores to Fortress, hits asset sales target

01/21/2019 | 04:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: A customer shops in a Casino supermarket in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Casino has agreed to sell 26 stores worth 501 million euros ($567 million) to Fortress Investment Group, the French supermarket retailer said on Monday, fulfilling an assets sale target set out last year as part of plans to reduce its debt.

Casino said it would sell a portfolio comprising hypermarkets and traditional supermarkets to Fortress which will set up a vehicle to acquire and manage the assets.

The company will receive an initial 392 million euros from the sale in the first half of 2019 and could get a further 150 million euros in the next few years, it said.

The deal will allow Casino to achieve a target set out last year of 1.5 billion euros in asset sales and Casino said it would examine further steps to cut its debt.

Casino shares were up 0.4 percent in early trade.

"Their rapid execution on their disposal plan is to be commended," wrote analysts at Bernstein, although Bernstein kept an "underperform" rating on Casino shares.

Casino had its credit rating cut to 'junk' by Standard & Poor's in March 2016. Its shares fell nearly 30 percent in 2018, partly on concerns over its balance sheet and parent group Rallye ability to refinance its debt.

However, the stock has risen by around 10 percent in 2019, helped by resilient sales figures last week which showed fourth quarter revenue of 9.9 billion euros that came in above market forecasts.

Casino also said it would stick to its overall 2018 financial targets, even though revenue growth slowed slightly in the fourth quarter as anti-government protests in France impacted sales at its Geant hypermarkets.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 0.74% 39.5 Real-time Quote.7.84%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO 0.00% 89.65 End-of-day quote.10.71%
RALLYE 1.97% 9.325 Real-time Quote.1.22%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 685 M
EBIT 2018 1 179 M
Net income 2018 292 M
Debt 2018 4 692 M
Yield 2018 7,95%
P/E ratio 2018 16,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 4 300 M
Chart CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 38,8 €
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Corporate Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Gérald de Roquemaurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON7.84%4 885
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.51%38 003
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.67%32 580
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.17%30 330
TESCO18.10%28 301
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.84%28 288
