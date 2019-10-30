Groupe Casino: Casino Group announces the launch of a secured bond issue as part of its refinancing plan

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF QUATRIM S.A.S.

Casino Group announces the launch of a secured bond issue as part of its refinancing plan

Paris, 30 October 2019.

The Casino Group (the “Group”) launches today a secured bond issue maturing in January 2024. This issue is part of the Group’s refinancing plan announced on 22 October, which includes new financings for a targeted amount of €1.5bn through this secured issue and a new Term Loan B, as well as a new syndicated revolving facility of approximately €2bn.

The bonds will be issued by Quatrim, a 100%-controlled indirect subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Quatrim is the 100% shareholder of Immobilière Groupe Casino ("IGC"), which owns approximately €1bn of the real estate assets of the Casino banners in France1.

Bond investors will benefit from certain securities, in particular on the IGC shares, as well as unsecured guarantees from other Group entities, in particular Casino, Guichard-Perrachon2.

The amounts raised through this secured bond issue, as well as through the concurrent Term Loan B also part of the Group’s refinancing plan, will be used to refinance part of the Group's existing debt.

In this context, Casino will launch, following the transaction, a bond buyback offer for the bonds maturing in March 2020, May 2021 and June 2022 for a targeted amount of €700m.

The amounts raised will also be used to repay the current €675m of drawdowns on the Group's confirmed lines related to the seasonal nature of the business as well as a portion of the Segisor loan.

The completion of these refinancing transactions is expected to occur in the coming weeks. The proceeds of the bond issue could be deposited in an escrow account until signing of the new syndicated revolving facility, at which time the funds of the term loan will also be made available to the Group. The Group will inform the market of the progress of its refinancing project.

1 These assets do not include Monoprix' real estate assets, Franprix-Leader Price’s real estate assets and several assets currently being sold.







2 Bond investors will benefit from unsecured guarantees from the following entities: Casino Participation France, Distribution Casino France, Casino Finance, Monoprix and Segisor (for the latter, once Casino will hold 100% of the capital of Segisor).











