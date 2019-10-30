Groupe Casino: Casino Group's press release

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

Casino Group’s press release

Paris, 30 October 2019,

As part of its refinancing plan announced on 22 October, the Group brings the following information to the attention of the market:

Group’s financial performance in the third quarter 2019

In addition to the information contained in our press release of 17 October 2019, the Group specifies that, during the third quarter of 2019, it continued to implement the action plans in France previously announced, in particular the cost reduction plan, the rationalization of the store network and the development of its new activities. These plans continued to have a positive impact on profitability.

The evolution of net financial debt in France (France retail and e-commerce) between the end of June and the end of September is in line with the seasonality observed historically over the last three years. The Group continued to implement its initiatives to improve cash flow generation and accelerate debt reduction. The Group observed an additional reduction in its inventory levels in France and continued its asset disposal plan (notably with the signature of the sale of Vindemia in July 2019).

Real estate assets of Immobilière Groupe Casino

As part of the refinancing plan, the Group discloses additional information regarding its real estate assets in France. After giving effect to certain reorganization transactions1, Immobilière Groupe Casino's assets are valued (on the basis of valuation reports at the end of December 2018) at €1.026m (including transfer taxes) and €966m (excluding transfer taxes) at 10/30/2019.

The table below shows a breakdown of this portfolio by type of assets (post-reorganisation operations1):

€M Value (incl. transfer taxes) As a % of total value Value (excl. Transfer taxes As a % of total value Hypermarkets 366 36% 343 35% Supermarkets 72 7% 67 7% Convenience stores 13 1% 12 1% Total stores (A) 451 44% 421 44% Shopping malls 142 14% 132 14% Parking lots, service stations and land 306 30% 288 30% Restaurants 14 1% 13 1% Total other operating assets (B) 461 45% 432 45% Total operating assets (A) + (B) 913 89% 854 88% Other non-operating assets 21 2% 19 2% Shares in joint-ventures 26 3% 26 3% Shares in real estate investment vehicles 67 6% 67 7% Total 1026 100% 966 100%

The Group’s strategy

The Group's strategy is based on the following main pillars:

Strengthen our leadership in premium, local and organic formats in France;

Continue to strengthen our leadership in digital and multi-channel initiatives in France and encourage innovation at all levels of our business;

Accelerate the pace of development of new activities in France;

Foster rapid growth in Latin America;

Create added value by simplifying the Group's structure in Latin America;

Continue the transition to a less capital-intensive business model giving priority to profitability improvement and cash flow generation and following a voluntary debt reduction approach in France.

Risk Factors

In the context of its refinancing plan and the different debt instruments to be incurred in connection therewith, the Group has reviewed the content of its public disclosure related to the risk factors identified in its 2018 Registration Document. The following elements have been identified:

Additional information on risks associated with the seasonal nature of the Group's business;

Additional information on risks associated with the importance of the reputation and value associated with the Group's brands;

Additional risks associated with potential conflicts of interest between the Group's reference shareholder and investors in new financing, particularly in the context of the safeguard procedure of the reference shareholder;

Additional risks associated with the Group's ability to implement its strategy;

Additional information on risks associated with the Group's dependence on new technologies and risks associated with the inability to anticipate or respond quickly enough to technological changes and changes in consumer preference;

Additional risks associated with the holding of equity interests in listed companies, which the Group fully consolidates even though they are not 100% owned by the Group;

Additional information on risks associated with joint ventures and partnerships, which the Group does not fully control;

Additional risks associated with acquisitions and disposals;

Additional information on risks associated with the Group's significant amount of debt and its ability to meet its interest and repayment obligations.

1 As part of the refinancing plan, certain assets which are owned as of today by IGC will be transferred to other entities of the Group, including assets that are currently being sold as part of the €2.5bn disposal plan, assets identified for the continuation of the Rocade plan and assets held in joint ventures with third parties.







