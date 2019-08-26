Log in
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
Groupe Casino: Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit and Risk Committee

August 27, 2019

Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito’s Audit and Risk Committee on Casino’s proposal to acquire Éxito’s 50% stake in Segisor and the decision of Éxito’s Board of Directors to summon an extraordinary shareholders meeting

Casino takes note today of (i) the positive recommendation made by Éxito’s Audit and Risk Committee on Casino’s proposal to acquire Éxito’s 50% indirect stake in Segisor and (ii) the decision by Éxito’s Board of Directors to summon an extraordinary shareholders meeting to: a) authorize Éxito’s Board of Directors to deliberate and decide on the approval of the proposed acquisition, b) approve the proposed acquisition and c) authorize Éxito’s CEO and/or any other legal representative, to execute, without restriction, the proposed acquisition on Éxito’s behalf.

Éxito’s extraordinary shareholders meeting will take place on Thursday September 12th, 2019, at Éxito’s corporate headquarters located in the city of Envigado, Colombia.

Casino’s simplification project’s transactions remain subject to certain final corporate approvals of competent governance bodies.


 

CASINO GROUP

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
Or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:

Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
Or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr
Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr
- 33(0)1 53 70 74 84

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Attachment

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON3.08%4 490
SYSCO CORPORATION16.18%37 337
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.66%31 011
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD22.33%30 543
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 472
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.78%25 431
