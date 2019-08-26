Groupe Casino: Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit and Risk Committee



August 27, 2019

Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito’s Audit and Risk Committee on Casino’s proposal to acquire Éxito’s 50% stake in Segisor and the decision of Éxito’s Board of Directors to summon an extraordinary shareholders meeting

Casino takes note today of (i) the positive recommendation made by Éxito’s Audit and Risk Committee on Casino’s proposal to acquire Éxito’s 50% indirect stake in Segisor and (ii) the decision by Éxito’s Board of Directors to summon an extraordinary shareholders meeting to: a) authorize Éxito’s Board of Directors to deliberate and decide on the approval of the proposed acquisition, b) approve the proposed acquisition and c) authorize Éxito’s CEO and/or any other legal representative, to execute, without restriction, the proposed acquisition on Éxito’s behalf.

Éxito’s extraordinary shareholders meeting will take place on Thursday September 12th, 2019, at Éxito’s corporate headquarters located in the city of Envigado, Colombia.

Casino’s simplification project’s transactions remain subject to certain final corporate approvals of competent governance bodies.





