CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Groupe Casino : Release of the amended 2018 HY Presentation

09/03/2018 | 06:59am CEST

RELEASE OF THE AMENDED HALF YEAR 2018 RESULTS PRESENTATION

The Casino group has released its amended half year 2018 results presentation, in English, on its website. It is available on the following link:
                 
https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/RIF-H1-2018-0309.pdf

It includes the addition of slides # 53 to 56.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Régine GAGGIOLI - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr
or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

 PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 78
Directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

AGENCE IMAGE SEPT
Simon ZAKS - Tel: +33 (0)6 60 87 50 29 - szaks@image7.fr
Karine ALLOUIS -Tel: + 33 (0)6 11 59 23 26 - kallouis@image7.fr

 

Disclaimer

 

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Groupe Casino via Globenewswire
