Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Casino Guichard-Perrachon    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON (CO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Groupe Casino : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of 565M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:32am CEST

On September 28, 2018, Casino Group has signed a synallagmatic agreement with a major institutional investor for the disposal of 55 Monoprix real estate assets, with a geographical mix representative of the overall Monoprix footprint with 19 assets in Paris region. After deducting registration fees, the net amount of the transaction is €565M for an annual rent of €27M. The proceeds from the disposal will be received no later than 27 December 2018.

Including the disposal of 15% of Mercialys via a TRS, the operations realized within the deleveraging plan amount to €778M to date. Moreover, Casino Group has already received additional indicative offers on other assets that are included in the disposal plan, which could materialize before the end of the year.

Casino Group confirms all of its 2018 objectives. Continued good operational performance and the progressive roll-out of new profitability levers (New Horizon purchasing alliance, further data monetization, accelerated external development of GreenYellow) will enable Casino Group to improve its retail trading profit in France in 2019 at a similar pace to 2018, including the effects of additional rents.

CASINO GROUP

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr -  +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
Or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:

Casino Group  - Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
Or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
+33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr - Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

In accordance with European Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's primary information provider on 01 October 2018 at 7.30am Paris time.

***




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Groupe Casino via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
08:04aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Groupe Casino to Dispose of 55 Monoprix Real-Estate ..
DJ
07:32aGROUPE CASINO : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portf..
GL
07:32aGROUPE CASINO : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portf..
AQ
09/25Carrefour Denies It Bid for Rival French Retailers Hold Preliminary Talks for..
DJ
09/24French Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 6th Upda..
DJ
09/24French Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 6th Upda..
DJ
09/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies makin..
RE
09/24French Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 5th Upda..
DJ
09/24French Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino -- 4th Upda..
DJ
09/24CEOs of Casino and Carrefour met on Sept 12 - sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Casino drops to 22-year low 
06/2832 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Top Yield Stocks Projected To June, 20.. 
06/2850 Consumer Defensive Sector Top Yield Stocks For June 
06/22Casino and L'Oreal to open Paris beauty stores 
06/12Casino Guichard-Perrachon updates targets 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 37 177 M
EBIT 2018 1 189 M
Net income 2018 301 M
Debt 2018 4 950 M
Yield 2018 8,61%
P/E ratio 2018 13,40
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 3 974 M
Chart CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,7 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Corporate Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Gérald de Roquemaurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON-28.36%4 628
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.43%39 458
SYSCO CORPORATION20.62%37 855
TESCO14.60%30 589
AHOLD DELHAIZE7.72%28 564
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.86%26 626
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.