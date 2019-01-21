Log in
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON (CO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 03:05:05 am
39.65 EUR   +1.17%
02:42aSupermarket retailer Casino to sell 26 stores to Fortress
RE
01/14CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA : annual sales release
01/10CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA : annual sales release
Supermarket retailer Casino to sell 26 stores to Fortress

01/21/2019 | 02:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A customer shops in a Casino supermarket in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino, which is selling assets to reduce its debt, has agreed to sell 26 stores worth 501 million euros ($567 million).

Casino said it would sell a portfolio comprising hypermarkets and traditional supermarkets to Fortress Investment Group.

Casino will receive an initial 392 million euros from the sale in the first half of 2019 and could get a further 150 million euros in the next few years, the company said.

The deal will allow the company to achieved a target set out last year of 1.5 billion euros in asset sales and added it would examine further steps to cut its debt.

Casino had its credit rating cut to 'junk' by Standard & Poor's in March 2016. Its shares fell nearly 30 percent in 2018, partly on concerns over its balance sheet and parent group Rallye ability to refinance its debt.

However, the stock has risen nearly 10 percent in 2019, helped by resilient sales figures published last week.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 8.29% 39.19 Real-time Quote.7.84%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO 0.00% 89.65 End-of-day quote.10.71%
RALLYE 1.62% 9.12 Real-time Quote.1.22%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 685 M
EBIT 2018 1 179 M
Net income 2018 292 M
Debt 2018 4 692 M
Yield 2018 7,95%
P/E ratio 2018 16,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 4 300 M
Chart CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Duration : Period :
Casino Guichard-Perrachon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 38,8 €
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Corporate Finance
Gilles Pinoncély Non-Independent Director
Gérald de Roquemaurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON7.84%4 885
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.51%38 003
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.67%32 580
AHOLD DELHAIZE2.17%30 330
TESCO18.10%28 301
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.84%28 288
